GARFIELD — The Garfield Book Club is meeting at 7 pm tonight at Tammy Clements’ home. The book to be discussed is “Where the Crawdads Sing.”
The Garfield 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has a Relief Society Activity at 7 p.m. on Nov. 18 at the church.
The Garfield 1st Ward is participating in the “Stuff a Stocking” Christmas project for foster children. The stockings (filled with items) are due back to Nancy Hansen by Nov. 29. If you have questions contact a member of the Relief Society Presidency.
Congratulations to Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251’s two middle schools wrestling teams competing at the District 91 Tournament recently. Farnsworth Middle School placed 4th out of 9 teams and the Rigby Middle School placed first.
The Rigby School Ski Program will have registration until Dec. 12. Students that are grades 5-12 are welcome to participate. For more information see “Rigby Area Youth Sports and Activities” on Facebook.
The Rigby High School had a College and Career Transition Fair on the evening of Nov. 16. It was an opportunity for students to explore college career paths and employment options. There were also prizes and refreshments for those attending.
Saddie Hawkins dance was held on Nov. 13 at the Rigby High School.
The Rigby YSA Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints played human foosball for their family home evening activity on Nov. 8.
Some people in the Rigby YSA Ward attended an Emergency Preparedness Fair on Nov. 13 at the Porter Park.
School in Jefferson School Dist. #251 will be out the whole week of Nov. 22 for Thanksgiving break.
Happy Birthday to: Nov. 17 — Beverly Peterson; Nov. 18 — Kathleen Anderson and Melynda Gessel.
If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208-709-6145.