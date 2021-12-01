GARFIELD — Families in Garfield enjoyed getting together for Thanksgiving.
•
An Idaho Rexburg South Devotional for Sisters was held on Nov. 19 at the Holbrook Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Dale Renlund, an apostle of the church, Alfred Kyungu, (an Area 70) and his wife, and Michael Packer (an area 70 from Rexburg) and his wife came to speak at the meeting. The Kyungus are from Africa. Women from several stakes in the area were invited to the meeting and that included the Garfield area. A large part of the meeting was used to answer questions that women from the area had submitted prior to the meeting. The meeting area was packed full and it was also shown over the internet.
•
The First Presidency Christmas Devotional of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be held at 6 pm on Dec. 5. There is no public attendance this year. It will be shown live stream on the internet on ChurchofJesusChrist.org. There will be messages by general authorities and officers of the church. Music will be by the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square.
•
Payton Armstrong, son of Dee and Sarah Armstrong of Garfield, recently finished his service mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
•
The Rigby 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is having a ward Christmas dinner and party at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 9 at the Church. There will be food and entertainment.
•
Holly Hancock, of Garfield, is performing at the “Christmas with the Choralaires”. It will be held at 7 p.m. on Dec. 6 at the Hillcrest Performing Arts Center.
•
The Garfield 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is having a Christmas Activity at 6 p.m. on Dec. 2 at the stake center.
•
If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208-709-6145.