GARFIELD — Parent Teacher Conferences are being held from 4 to 7 p.m. tonight and tomorrow night at the elementary, middle and high schools in the Jefferson School Dist. #251. There is also a one hour early release for students on these days.
No school for students in Jefferson School Dist. #251 on Oct. 15.
The Rigby Family History Center is open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 1:30 pm and Tuesday through Thursday 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. No appointment is necessary. Assistance is available on Saturday by appointment only. Assistance on Sunday is available by calling the Schauerhamers at 208-346-0696. The Family History Center is located at 248 W. 1st N. in Rigby.
Steve Turner, of Garfield, is one of the new ward clerks in the Garfield 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Just Serve-Jefferson County announced that community volunteers are collecting gently used coats (all sizes) for their “Share the Warmth” Coat Exchange. Coats can be dropped off in donation boxes until Oct. 20. The coats will then be displayed on the Rigby South Park fence from Oct. 21 to Nov. 1. Donation boxes are located at the following locations: Bethel Baptist Church, Rigby Community Presbyterian Church, Crown of Life Church (donation box is located in the foyer of the AWANA Center building behind the church), Scotty’s True Value (inside-across from the register), Broulim’s (both entrances). There are also drop off locations at various buildings at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They are as follows: Rigby Stake Center, Rigby East Stake Center, LaBelle Building, 4200 E. Building, Rigby South Stake Center, Garfield Building, County Line Building. During the coat exchange individuals can donate a coat or take a coat for free.
The Garfield 1st Ward young men and young women had a Halloween Kickoff on Oct 5. They carved pumpkins.
Jefferson Elementary School had a carnival on Oct. 7. There were carnival games, a bake sale, food trucks, cotton candy, bounce houses, silent auction, popcorn, and prizes.
The Rigby YSA Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints played board and card games for their family home evening activity on Oct. 4.
In the General Conference of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held Oct. 2-3, it was announced by Russell M. Nelson that a temple is to be built in the north Rexburg area. This will make 8 temples in Idaho.
Happy Birthday to: Oct. 14 — Suzanne Hawkins; Oct. 17 — Sublym Jenkins; Oct. 18 — Zayne Corry and Gaye Lynn Hunt; Oct. 19 — Lincoln Peterson and Laura Knighton.
If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208-709-6145.