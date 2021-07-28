GARFIELD — The Garfield Book Club will be meeting at 7 p.m. tonight at Joanne Hansen’s home. The book to be discussed will be “The Traveler’s Gift” by Andy Andrews.
•
Youth Conference for the Rigby South Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be held at 3 p.m. at the Gravity Factory in Rexburg. Waiver papers are needed to go to the Gravity Factory. 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. There will be a dinner and dance at the Garfield Church on 3700 East. Bring some socks for jumping and a chair or blanket for dinner.
•
Karlie Godfrey, daughter of Lynnette and Bruce Clark of Garfield, and Daniel Godfrey was married to Hayden Woolstenhulme, son of Cory and JJ Woolstenhulme, on July 21 in the Idaho Falls Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day saints temple. That evening a celebration was held in their honor at the Garfield Church.
•
Kaelin Twede spoke in the Rigby 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on July 18. She will be a missionary for the church in the New Mexico Farmington Mission. She started her mission on July 21. Best wishes to her!
•
Some people in Garfield are working on the second crop of hay.
•
The Garfield 1st Ward Relief Society of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held an outdoor activity on July 20. Janae Bingham came and taught some yoga techniques and Rosie Ericson shared some massage practices.
•
”Christmas in July” in the Garfield 2nd Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is still collecting items for the Idaho Falls Humanitarian Center. Last week they collected Kleenex and deodorant.
•
The Rigby Family History Center on 258 W 1 N in Rigby (on the east end of the building) is open 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. It is also open 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. No appointment is necessary. They can help you with your family history if you need assistance.
•
Happy Birthday to: July 30 — Colleen Elliott, Heidi Hansen and Patricia Williams.
•
If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208-709-6145.