GARFIELD — March 3 there will be no school for students in Jefferson Joint School District 251. But it will be a work day for teachers. March 2 marks the end of the second trimester.
The Garfield Book Club is meeting at 7 p.m. on March 1 at Diane Meyers’ home. The book to be discussed is “Ender’s Game” by Orson Scott Card.
The Young Men and Young Women in the Garfield 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints played Bingo on Feb. 21. There was also a costume contest. People were invited to dress up as their favorite oldie. There were prizes for the best costumes. It was reported that EmmaLeah Thornton was the 1st place grandma, Denali Turner was the 2nd place grandma. Talon Mathews was the 1st place grandpa. Carter King was the 2nd place grandpa and Ridge Turner was the 3rd place grandpa. Popcorn was served for refreshments.
The Rigby High School Art students held an Art Show on Feb. 23. All art work was on sale by donation and the proceeds go to help fund the art program at the high school.
The Elder’s Quorum in the Garfield 2nd Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints held a Corn Hole Tournament on Feb. 24.
The Rigby High School BPA (Business Professionals of America) recently went to Boise to compete at a state competition.
Happy Birthday to:March 3 — Daidrie Pincock; March 4 — Illene Mathews, March 5 — Linda Stoehr
Jefferson Elementary School Lunch Menu: March 1 — Hot Dog with Bun, Pinto Beans, Vegetables, Fruit, Milk; March 2 — Pizza Ripper Combo, Salad with Broccoli, Fruit, Milk; Penuche Chocolate Chip; March 6 — Fish and Chips, Black Beans, Fruit, Milk; March 7 — Chicken Drumsticks, Whole Wheat Roll, Steamed Broccoli, Mashed Potatoes with Chicken Gravy, Milk; March 8 — Sloppy Joe Sandwich, Steamed Carrots, Fruit, Milk
If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208 — 709 — 6145 or email at mauretteclark@yahoo.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.