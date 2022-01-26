GARFIELD — Parent Teacher Conferences will be held in Jefferson School District #251 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 26–27 in the schools. There will be early release from school on both days. So school will get out one hour earlier.
There will be no school in Jefferson School District #251 on Jan. 28.
Sympathy and love go out to the family of Richard and Cheryl Cagle. Richard Cagle passed away on Jan. 20, 2022.
Members of the Rigby 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints helped to provide desserts and salads for Stacy Smuck’s Celebration of Life on Jan. 22.
The Garfield 1st Ward Relief Society of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints held an activity on Jan. 20. Amanda Mitchell, from Garfield, talked about organizing tips for our homes. There was a good turn out of ladies, even with all the snow that was coming down that evening. Cookies, chocolates and a drink were served for refreshments.
The Garfield 1st Ward young men and women held a “Mystery Dinner” for their activity on Jan. 18.
The Rigby YSA Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints played “Battleship” for their family home evening activity on Jan. 17.
The Garfield Book Club has a change in plans. They will not be meeting this month. The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Feb. 23 at Janine Bowen’s home. The book is “The Five Wishes of Mr. Murray McBride” by Joe Siple.
Happy Birthday to: Jan. 26 – Chris Andersen and Paxton Pincock; Jan. 27 – Tanya King and Misti Mickelsen; Jan. 28 – McKenna Pincock; Jan. 29 – Bynlee Chapman; Jan. 30 – Julie Reese; Jan. 31 – Lincoln Pincock
If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208–709–6145.