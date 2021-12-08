GARFIELD — The Garfield Book Club has changed the date of the next meeting to 7 p.m. on Dec. 29 at Diane Meyer’s home. It had previously been scheduled for Dec. 15. The book is “Christmas Jars” by Jason Wright.

The Rigby High School “Tis the Season” Winter Choir Concert will be 7 p.m. on Dec. 15 at the high school.

Earl Hansen, Sr. , of Garfield, is serving on a high council for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for a Brigham Young University-Idaho Stake. His wife Joanne is helping with family history at BYU-I.

Some people in the Garfield area went and participated in a turkey bowl held at the baseball field behind the Garfield Church on Thanksgiving morning. They played 2-hand touch football.

The Garfield 2nd Ward Relief Society of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints had a Christmas dinner and message on Dec. 1. There was Olive Garden Soup and breadsticks. People brought small stocking stuffers for a service project.

The Rigby South Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced that the stake girls camp for 2022 will be July 6-9.

Some people from the Rigby YSA Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints participated in a pancake breakfast that was held at Porter Park on Dec. 4. People also brought canned food items to donate to the food pantry.

Happy Birthday to: Dec. 8 — Payton Armstrong; Dec. 9 — Julie Reese, Nola Steinmetz; Dec. 11 — Renae Atwood, Dec. 14 — Samantha Case.

If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208-709-6145.

