GARFIELD — The Garfield Book Club has changed the date of their next meeting. It will now be held at 7 p.m. on May 3 at Diane Meyer’s home. The book to be discussed is “Anxious People” by Fredrick Backman.
Recently some of the young women in the Garfield 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints sewed reversible tote bags.
Larry Beach, of Garfield, recently passed away.
Randy Leavitt recently passed away.
Presently the Rigby City Library has their library cards on sale. Contact them to find out the details. Their phone number is 208–745–8231. They are located at 110 State Street, Rigby. Those living in the county are required to have a library card to use the Rigby City Library. Cards will be sold through April 28.
Christina Richards, of Garfield, sang in “Sounds Choir” on April 3 in Idaho Falls at the Civic Center for the Performing Arts. One of the songs performed was John Rutter’s “Requiem” — a seven movement “Mass for the Dead.” Other musical selections were from Mack Wilberg, Thomas Morley, Jester Hairston.
The Giving Cupboard, announced that they are always glad for any donations. However, if you are looking to donate during the month of April, they are in most need of the following items: Peanut Butter, Canned Soup, Canned Fruit, Cleaning Supplies (spray cleaner, Pinesol, etc.) The best day/time to drop–off donations to them is any Tuesday between 1–3 p.m. at 153 N. 3900 E. Rigby.
Rigby Middle School students and staff collected nearly 300 pounds of cereal during their cereal drive. It was given to the Giving Cupboard.
The Garfield 1st Ward Relief Society is having a Pot Luck Lunch 12 p.m. — 1 p.m. on April 13 at the church. Bring a friend and something to share for the meal.
Happy Birthday to:April 13 — Kaitlyn Thomson; April 15 — Lynette Clark; April 16 — Angie Hartwell
Jefferson Elementary School Lunch Menu: April 12 — Walking Taco, Vegetables, Fruit, Milk; April 13 — Chili, Green Beans, Fruit, Milk, Cinnamon Roll; April 14 — Turkey and Cheese Sandwich, Baby Carrots, Fruit, Milk; April 17 — Fajita Chicken, Green Beans, Pinto Beans, Fruit, Milk; April 18 — Chicken Fried Beef, Steamed Carrots, Mashed Potatoes with Brown Gravy, Fruit, Milk; April 19 — Spaghetti with Sauce, Corn, Fruit, Milk.
If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208–709–6145 (call or text) or email mauretteclark@yahoo.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.