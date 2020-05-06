GARFIELD — Mother’s Day will be May 10. The modern Mother’s Day began in the United States in 1908 and is celebrated on various days in many parts of the world; most commonly in the months of March or May. This day is observed by more than 40 countries. In 1914, Woodrow Wilson signed a proclamation designating Mother’s Day, held on the second Sunday in May, as a national holiday to honor mothers.
There will be a blood drive at the Rigby South Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. May 7.
A Jefferson County Roadside Clean Up Day was held on April 30. Along with this clean up, families are invited to continue to help clean up more Jefferson County Roads. You can use your own bags or get garbage sacks from the Jefferson County Road and Bridge Office between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Their address is 290 North 4000 East Rigby. You can take the filled bags home and put them in your garbage collection or leave them on the side of the road for the county to pick up. Road and Bridge said, “Remember to be safe on the side of the roads and wear gloves.”
Rigby High School girls softball teams ended up not getting to play a single game this year, but while they’ve been in quarantine, they have been training for a 10K. They participated in a 10K on May 1 that started at Cordon Park.
Rigby High School graduation will be held at 9:30 p.m. May 29 at Motor Vu Drive-In Theatre, located at 2095 N. Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls. It is limited to one car per graduate. After the ceremony, there will be a six minute firework show. For more information see the school district website.
All Rigby Youth baseball will be cancelled this year. This includes majors, minors, rookie, pee wee and t-ball due to current COVID-19 situation. They will be issuing refunds in the next few weeks.
The Garfield Book Club met via Zoom May 7. The next book is “One For The Blackbird, One For The Crow,” by Olivia Hawker.
Rigby High School FFA is currently having their annual plant sale. It started May 4 and goes until May 8. They have bedding plants, tomatoes and hanging baskets. The students raised the plants and the funds from the sale will be used for the agriculture and FFA programs at the school. Everyone is welcome. Go to the Rigby High School FFA Greenhouse from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 3850 East 300 North Rigby.
Rigby High School yearbooks have been finished and sent to the printer. They have a tentative date of June 4 to hand out the books. The printing plant is currently shut down so this date is subject to change.
4H families are helping with road clean up. They have a challenge to get to 100 hours of clean up completed. Contact the 4H office to tell them how many kids worked and how many hours, along with any pictures you’ve taken.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced that Church pageants and treks have been cancelled for 2020. Youth camps and conferences will be closed until further notice in the U.S. and Canada according to a news release from the Church sent April 30.
The Hill Cumorah Pageant in New York will not go on as planned in July. It was scheduled to end this year, but its final pageant season has been rescheduled for 2021. The Nauvoo Pageant in Illinois will not be held in 2020, but will continue in future years. Church recreational properties in the U.S. and Canada used for youth camps and conferences are also closed until further notice. That includes Aaronic Priesthood quorum camp and other overnight youth conferences, the Church said.
Because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, many missionaries for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have returned to their home countries to self isolate. Others have completed online training for their missionary training center experience. Since that time, most missionaries have expressed a desire to begin or continue serving as soon as possible. Many missionaries throughout the world have already started their new assignments and some missionaries in the U.S. and Canada will depart for their new assignments beginning this week. At this point, it is unknown how long missionaries will serve in their new assignments. Any return to their original missions is dependent on conditions associated with the pandemic.
A Rigby South LDS Stake Returned Missionary Fireside was held on May 3 through Zoom. The recently returned missionaries shared about their missions, their testimonies and why youth should consider going on a mission.
Michelle Gibbs reported that since the Rigby South LDS Stake will not be able to hold the fireside for “The Restoration of the Gospel of Jesus Christ-Celebrating the First Vision of Joseph Smith,” members can still share their testimonies with each other. People in the stake are invited to find a way that they can share their testimony with the Stake. You could write your testimony down or record it, create a poem, make a piece of art and take a picture, share your testimony through music and make a video or audio recording to share. Once completed, take your testimony and add it to the comments section on the “Rigby South Points of Light” Facebook page. This information was posted April 26 on the Stake Facebook.
Happy Birthday to: May 12 -Denali Turner
