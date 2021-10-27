GARFIELD — The Garfield Book Club is meeting at 7 p.m. tonight at Diane Meyer’s home. The book to be discussed is “David and Goliath: Underdogs, Misfits and the Art of Battling Giants” by Malcolm Gladwell.
The Garfield 2nd Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints had pinewood derbies on Oct. 20 and 21. It was held for ages 8 to 11. The girls competed on Oct 20 and the boys on Oct. 21.
Some people in Garfield donated coats for the “Share the Warmth Coat Exchange.” The coats are now hanging on a fence at the Rigby South Park thru Nov. 1. Anyone is welcome to donate or take a coat for free.
Scouting for Food is coming up. There is a drop off location is at Broulims in Rigby from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 29 and 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 30. There will be no door-to-door pick ups.
A Harvest Dance will be held at the Farnsworth Middle School from 4-6 p.m. on Oct. 28.
Some residents from Garfield have been attending the Pocatello Idaho Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Open House.
The Rigby 1st Ward Relief Society of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is having a hot chocolate activity 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Nov. 3 at the Browns House (194 N. 3806 E).
Orchestra concert to be held at 7 p.m. on Oct. 27 at the Rigby High School.
Some of the young men in the Garfield 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints had a career night on Oct. 19 with Kurtis Skousen, from Garfield. They learned some basics in engineering, welding and fabrication.
The Rigby High School Choirs held a concert on Oct. 21 at the high school.
Oct. 31 — Happy Halloween!
Happy Birthday to: Oct. 27 — Kasandra Parker; Oct. 29 — Chloe Duncan; Oct. 30 — Ivan Mc Clellan and Leah Brown.
If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208-709-6145.