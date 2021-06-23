GARFIELD — First crop hay is being harvested in our area.
Garfield Book Club is being held at 7 p.m. tonight at Heather Thornton’s house. The book to be discussed is “Ella Minnow Pea.”
The Garfield 2nd Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints helped with a lunch on June 19 for the Howe Family. Their son passed away recently and a memorial service was held at a previous date.
The Garfield 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has girls camp June 29 — July 2.
Rigby Flag Football registration dates are July 1 through Aug. 1. The games are on Saturdays, starting the end of Aug. or first of Sept. Boys and girls K — 6th grade can play. Updates are on the Rigby Youth Sports Facebook page.
Just Serve — Jefferson County is looking for volunteers for the Upper Valley Child Advocacy Center (UVCAC) Fun in the Sun Run. In an effort to unify our community, the UVCAC is hosting a free 5K. It will be at 7:30 a.m. on June 26 at the Jefferson County Lake. Get on their Facebook page to sign up to help.
Happy Birthday to: June 24 — Keegan Butterfield; June 25 — Embery Knighton and Mary Lynn Couch; June 26 — Abbie Armstrong; June 27 — Iszak Knighton
If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208-709-6145.