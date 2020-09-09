GARFIELD — Patriot Day is Sept. 11. (also commonly known as 9/11). It is remembered globally as the anniversary of the catastrophic terrorist attacks on the USA on Sept. 11, 2001.
Garfield Book Club is reading “The Message” by Lance Richardson this month.
Chad Martin, the Superintendent of the Jefferson School District #251, sent out an email on August 31. He stated that their goal is to provide a safe learning environment for students for the entire school year. They are also asking families to partner with the schools in this goal by following local health department guidance, including monitoring health symptoms, keeping students home when they are sick and wearing face coverings when physical distancing is not possible. Students are also encouraged to bring their own water bottles and personal hand sanitizer with them to school.
By Sept. 7, 135 temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will have entered Phase 1 and 79 temples will be in Phase 2.
The Rigby Lions Club is sponsoring a September Blood Drive. It will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Jefferson Central Fire District classroom. The address is 397 N. 3950 East (Annis Road) Rigby. To schedule an appointment go to RedCrossBlood.org (Sponsor code-Rigby Lions) or call Ena at 208-745-7334.
The Rigby YSA Ward played Nine Square at Cordon Park for their family home evening activity Aug. 31.
Grandparent’s Day is on Sept. 13.
Jefferson Elementary School Lunch Menu: Sept. 9 – Popcorn Chicken, fries, fruit, milk; Sept. 10 – hamburger, whole wheat bun, pork and beans, fruit, milk, Sept. 11 – Super Beef Nachos, fresh vegetables, fruit, milk, Sept. 14 – Burrito Blaster, salsa, X-ray Vision Carrots, fruit, milk; Sept. 15 – Crispy Crazy Nuggets, Spudzilla Mashed Potatoes, chicken gravy, steamed broccoli, fruit, milk; Sept. 16 – Super Hero Taco, Pirate’s Pick Golden Corn, Fruit, Milk
Happy Birthday to: Sept. 9 – Heather Thornton; Sept. 14 – Paula Cutler
If you have news, announcements, birthdays, anniversaries that you would like included in the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208-709-6145.