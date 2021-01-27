GARFIELD — The Garfield Book Club is meeting at 7 p.m. tonight at Jennifer Park’s home. They will be discussing the book “The Light Between Oceans” by M. L. Stedman.
Pay IT Forward – Jefferson County is in need of laundry detergent right now. If you would like to donate, items can be dropped off at the Crown of Life AWANA Center or the Rigby Police Department.
Jefferson School District #251 announced that the Roberts Elementary School won the in–district food drive contest. The students, staff, parents, and other people donated 3,206 cans of food. The cans of food from all the participating schools were donated to Rigby High School for their “Clash of the Cans” Contest with Madison High School in Rexburg. Rigby defeated Madison High School in the “Clash of the Cans” Contest 392,000 cans to 192,000 items. Missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints helped sort, box and deliver 1,160 pounds of food from Rigby to the Giving Cupboard.
The Giving Cupboard distributes food from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the third Sat. of each month. All clients must reside in Jefferson County to participate. Please remember to stay in your car and have space cleared in your car for your boxes. Also do not bring pets to The Giving Cupboard.
The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints recently announced that the April 2021 General Conference will be held virtually again.
Parent Teacher Conferences in the Jefferson School District 251 will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. tonight and Jan. 28. There will also be early release for the students on these days. So they will get out of school an hour early.
There will be no school for students in the Jefferson School District 251 Jan. 29.
Students of the Rigby/Farnsworth Middle Schools have been working hard on their production of “Frozen Jr.” It will be performed Feb. 9 – 13.
Two proposed school calendars for the Jefferson School District 251 for the 2021 – 2022 school year are: Option A – start date of Sept. 1 and the last day of school would be June 3, 2022. Option B – start date of Aug. 25 and the last day of school would be May 27, 2022. There is more information on the school district website. Voting closes on Feb. 5, 2021.
IMUA Junior Volleyball League (JVL) for 1st – 5th graders will run March – April. It will be held Tues./Thurs. evenings. There will be 12 practices and four tournaments. If you have questions or are interested in being a coach, email or contact Aubrey Banks. (imua.jvl@gmail.com or 208-221-2656) Registration will be the beginning of Feb.
Happy Birthday to: Jan. 28 – McKenna Pincock
Jefferson Elementary School Lunch Menu: Today – Popcorn Chicken, Fries, Ketchup, Fruit, Milk; Jan. 28 – Hamburger, Whole Wheat Bun, Pork and Beans, Fruit, Milk; Feb. 1 – Burrito Blaster, Salsa, X–Ray Vision Carrots, Fruit, Milk; Feb. 2 – Crispy Crazy Nuggets, Spudzilla Mashed Potatoes, Chicken Gravy, Whole Wheat Bun, Steamed Broccoli, Fruit, Milk; Feb. 3 – Taco, Green Beans, Fruit, Milk.
Rigby/Farnsworth Middle Schools Lunch Menu: Today – Cheese Zombie, Tomato Soup or Walking Taco with Doritos or Pizza, Salad with Broccoli, Fruit, Milk; Jan. 28 – Pork Sandwich or Cheeseburger or Pizza with Black Bean Bonanza, Fries, Fruit, Milk.
Rigby High School Lunch Menu: Today – Enchiladas, Whole Wheat Bun or Pizza or Sloppy Joe or Hoagie Choices, Salad with Broccoli, Raw Cucumber, Fruit, Jello, Whip Topping, Milk; Jan. 28 – Rib Q, Hamburger Bun, or Pizza or Beef Nachos, Green Beans, Black Bean Bonanza, Fruit, Milk.
If you have news, announcements, birthdays, anniversaries, you would like added to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208 709 6145.