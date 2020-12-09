GARFIELD — The Garfield Book Club met on Dec. 2. The members of this club are now reading the magazine article “Can You Say . . . Hero?” by Tom Junod and also watching the movie “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.” The next meeting will be held at 7 pm on Jan. 6 at Diane Meyers’ home.
”Just Serve – Jefferson County” Facebook has many service opportunities listed right now. Some of them are Meals on Wheels Christmas Caring Project, Upper Valley Child Advocacy Center Projects, Assisted Living Homemade Christmas Decorations and Notes, Sleep in Heavenly Peace Donations, and Pay it Forward Jefferson County Advent Calendar. The internet links to each of these projects are also listed on the “Rigby South Points of Light” Facebook.
Rigby High School “Clash of the Cans” competition has 6,000 cans of food gathered as of Dec. 2. Madison has 200,000 cans collected. They are collecting soups, vegetables, ramen packages, etc. They will also take rice, beans, flour, sugar, cereals, granola bars to give more variety. They will also take donations. ($1 = 3 cans of food) There are drop boxes throughout the community. The biggest one is at Broulims in Rigby. Cans and items can also be dropped off at any school in the school district. The winners will be announced Jan. 13 during the basketball game against Madison. Use #rigbyhighschoolclashofcans to show your support.
Drop off letters to Santa at the Rigby Broulims. Include a return address so he can write back.
The Country Kids’ 4–H Club, other cast members and the Ritchie Family invite you to attend a Live Nativity performance at 6:15 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 14, 20 and 21 at 1200 S. 6000 W. Rexburg. It is a 15 minute presentation. There is no charge and everyone is welcome. It is a re–enactment of the events surrounding the birth of Jesus.
The Child Advocacy Center is accepting donations of blankets and pillows with the goal of reaching 300 donations, which can be dropped off at DL Evans Bank in Rigby.
A live nativity is being put on by the Idaho Falls missionaries and it can be watched from the safety of your car. Tune into the provided radio station to listen in. Donation boxes will be provided for donations for the food bank. The Rigby nativity will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 9 at 355 Centennial Lane.
The Light the World program was held virtually on Temple Square in Salt Lake City Dec. 1. It can still be viewed on churchofjesuschrist.org. The First Presidency Christmas Devotional of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints was also held virtually Dec. 6 and can be viewed on the same site.
Happy Birthday to: today – Julie Reese and Nola Steinmetz; Dec. 11 – Renae Atwood; Dec. 12 – CJay Drowns; Dec. 14 – Samantha Case.
Jefferson Elementary School Lunch Menu: today – Popcorn Chicken, Fries, Fruit, Milk; Dec 10 – Hamburger, Whole Wheat Bun, Pork and Beans, Fruit, Milk; Dec. 11 – (Curbside Meal) Crispitos, Salsa, Carrots, Fruit, Milk; Dec. 14 – Burrito Blaster, Salsa, Steamed Carrots, Fruit, Milk; Dec. 15 – Ham, Scalloped Potatoes, Whole Wheat Bun, Steamed Broccoli, White Cake, Frozen Strawberries, Whip Topping, Milk; Dec. 16 – Taco, Corn, Fruit, Milk.
Farnsworth/Rigby Middle School Lunch Menu: today – Quesadilla or Corn Dog, Pizza with Garbanzo Beans, Fries, Fruit, Milk; Dec. 10 – Beef Nachos or Bacon Burger, Pizza with Salad with Broccoli, Fruit, Milk; Dec. 11 – (Curbside Meal) Crispitos, Salsa, Carrots, Fruit, Milk; Dec. 14 – Crispitos, Cheese Sauce or Hot and Spicy Chicken, Pizza with Broccoli, Fruit, Cookie, Milk; Dec. 15 – Ham, Scalloped Potatoes, Whole Wheat Bun or Pizza, Corn, Fruit, Whip Topping, White Cake, Frozen Strawberries, Milk; Dec. 16 – Hot Diggity Dogs or Chicken Burger, Pizza, Fries, Pork and Beans, Fruit, Milk.
Rigby High School Lunch Menu: today – Crispitos, Cheese Sauce or Pizza, Burrito Blaster, Salsa, Hoagie Choices with Salad with Broccoli, Cookie, Fruit, Milk; Dec. 10 – Beef Nachos or Pizza, Bacon Burger with Raw Cucumber, Tater Tots, Fruit, Milk; Dec. 11 – (Curbside Meal) Crispitos, Salsa, Carrots, Choice Canned Fruit, Milk; Dec. 14 – Teriyaki Chicken, Rice or Pizza, Hot and Spicy Chicken, Hoagie Choices with Steamed Broccoli, Fruit, Cinnamon Roll, Milk; Dec. 15 – Ham, Scalloped Potatoes, Whole Wheat Bun, or Pizza, Hoagie Choices with Steamed Peas and Carrots, Fruit, Whip Topping, White Cake, Frozen Strawberries, Milk; Dec. 16 – Cheese Zombie, Pizza, Corn Dog, Hoagie Choices, with Green Beans, Baked Beans, Fruit, Milk.
If you have news, announcements, birthdays, anniversaries you would like in the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208–709–6145.