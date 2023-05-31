GARFIELD — On the evening of May 23 the Garfield area received a lot of rain. Some people even reported that it also hailed at their homes.

The Garfield Book Club has a meeting at 7 p.m May 31 at Janette Bowen’s home. The book to be discussed is “Freedom Walkers” by Russell Freedman.


