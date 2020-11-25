GARFIELD — Joe and Jodi Richins and their children recently moved to Autumn Heights Subdivision in Garfield. They moved here from Phoenix, Arizona. Welcome to Garfield.
Sympathy goes out to the family of Galyn and Maresa Broers. Maresa’s mother, Mary Lou Jolley, passed away on Nov. 13, 2020.
Garfield Book Club will meet at 7:00 p.m. Dec. 1. The book people have been reading is “As I Have Loved You” by Kitty De Ruyter–Bons. For the location of the meeting, contact Donna Wilding or Diane Meyers.
President Russell M. Nelson, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints, gave a message of hope and healing to members of the church and to the world on Nov. 20 via the internet. If you missed this message and would like to see it, go to churchofjesuschrist.org.
Chad Martin, Superintendent of Jefferson School District 251, stated in an email on Nov. 18 that the modified Idaho Stage 2 “will limit our attendance at extra–curricular activities to 10 spectators, beginning Monday, November 23. We are making it a priority to have participant’s parents in attendance, to the degree possible.” He said that individual schools and coaches will send information out to their teams on how this will be managed.
”Project Christmas” is in need of help to provide gifts for people in need. Gift tags, with items listed that are needed, are at various locations. Gifts need to be turned in by Dec. 7. Kori Ellis on “Life in Rigby” Facebook has more information. This was posted on Nov. 15.
Some people in the Garfield First Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints are helping with Christmas “Stuff a Stocking Project” for local foster children and helping with “Project Christmas”. All items need to be delivered to Nancy Hansen by Dec. 2. If you would like to help or have questions, contact Nancy Hansen.
A missionary fireside will be held at 4:00 p.m. Nov. 29 for the young women and men of the Rigby South Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints. It will be held on line. See the “Rigby South Points of Light” Facebook for the web link and more information. For the fireside go to this weblink: www.webcast.churchofjesuschrist.org/rigbysouthstake.
Rigby/Farnsworth Middle School wrestlers are 7–3 in conference duals. This is as of Nov. 17.
Happy Birthday to: Nov. 29 – Christie Stringham
If you have news, announcements, birthdays, anniversaries that you would like in the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208–709–6145.