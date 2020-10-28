GARFIELD — Correction: There was a misprint in the Garfield News last week. It stated that The Rigby YSA Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meets on Sundays at 1:00 a.m. That is incorrect. They meet on Sundays at 10:00 a.m.
The Garfield Book Club will be held a 7:00 p.m. tonight at Diane Meyer’s home. The book to be discussed is “A Man Called Ove” by Fredrik Backman.
Rigby Youth Sports Basketball Registration started on Oct. 18 and will go thru Nov. 15. Register online at www.rigbyyouthsports.com. Boys and girls K-6th grade are invited to play. The games will start on Jan. 9, 2021.
Residents of Garfield are helping to collect coats. Just Serve — Jefferson County is in need of gently used coats for their “Share the Warmth” coat exchange. Coats can be dropped off in their donation boxes at: Scotty’s True Value Broulims in Rigby, Crown of Life Church The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Church buildings: Donations are being accepted at these locations through Oct. 29. The Coat Exchange location will be at Scotty’s True Value in Rigby. It will be held Oct. 30 — Nov. 14. Coat donations can also be made at the “Share the Warmth” Coat Exchange. For more information see “What’s Happening in the Garfield Area?” Facebook page or “Rigby South Points of Light” Facebook page.
Idaho Governor Brad Little has issued a proclamation declaring October as Hunger Awareness Month. The Idaho Hunger Relief Task Force and Idaho Foodbank are recognizing some groups that have gone above and beyond to serve their communities during the pandemic. The Giving Cupboard in Rigby is one of them that is mentioned. Naomi Schilling, president of Giving Cupboard, said COVID-19 has presented a major challenge to communities in the area. She explained how “When the pandemic started, we had to close our building. And with the monumental efforts of our board, we turned our program on a dime and we began a mobile pantry so that we could continue feeding hungry families in Jefferson County.”
Rigby High School Fall choir concert will be held at 7:00 p.m. Oct. 29 at the high school.
Chad Martin stated that there is a Idaho program called “Strong Families, Strong Students.” Thru this program, eligible families can apply for grant funds that can be used to purchase computers and technology, pay for internet access, instructional materials, fees for courses, tutoring services, educational services and therapies through approved vendors available through the on-line market place. To apply for grant funds go to www.Strongfmilies.idaho.gov. The grant funds will be issued based on economic need and then on a first come first serve basis.
A young adult devotional with Elder and Sister Renlund will be held at 6:00 p.m. Nov 1. See ChurchofJesusChrist.org for more information.
The Rigby High School Drama Team haunted the corn maze at Squealer’s Fun Park Sat. They did this for a fundraiser.
Early voting has begun. It started on Oct. 19 and will go thru Oct. 30. It is 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (Monday — Friday). It is being held at 210 Courthouse Way in Rigby. Enter through the breezeway between the courthouse and annex. Curbside voting is available if you are unable to enter the building.
Oct. 31 — Happy Halloween!
The Garfield 1st Ward Bishopric of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced that starting in Nov., members of the ward will begin meeting at 9:00 a.m. at the Garfield Church for a sacrament meeting every Sunday. They stated that as they evaluate the attendance of the ward, they may also begin virtual broadcasts of the weekly meeting.
The Garfield 6th Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will have their weekly sacrament meeting at 11:00 a.m. This will begin in Nov.
Jefferson Elementary Lunch Menu: Oct. 28 — Super Hero Taco, Pirate’s Pick Golden Corn, Fantastic Fruits, Milk; Oct. 29 — Award Winning Chili, Saltine Crackers, Fantastic Fruits, Cinnamon Roll, Milk.
Farnsworth/Rigby Middle School Lunch Menu: Oct. 28 — Popcorn Chicken, Whole Wheat Breadstick or Cheese Burger, Pizza, with Golden Fries, Fantastic Fruits, Milk; Oct. 29 — Chili and Chips or Scrumptious Sloppy Joe, Game Day Pizza with Baby Carrots, fantastic Fruits, Milk.
Rigby High School Lunch Menu: Oct. 28 — Popcorn Chicken, Whole Wheat Bun, or Pizza, Crispy Corn Dog, Hoagie Choices with Steamed Broccoli, Golden Fries, Fruit, Milk; Oct. 29 — Crispy Chicken Sandwich or Game Day Pizza, Cheese Burger, Hoagie Choices with green beans, fruit, Milk.
Happy Birthday to: Oct. 30 — Kasandra Parker; Oct. 31 — David Tucker; Nov. 2 — Ali Acor.
