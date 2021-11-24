The Garfield Book Club met on Nov. 17 and had a discussion on “Where the Crawdads Sing.” The new book is “Christmas Jars” by Jason F. Wright. The next meeting will be held on Dec. 15. The location will be announced later.
The Garfield 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Young Women played broomstick hockey on Nov. 16.
Some of the young men of the Garfield 1st Ward had a career night on Nov. 16. Marshall Murdock, of Garfield, came and talked about his career as a helicopter pilot.
The Garfield 1st Ward Relief Society met on Nov. 18 to hear a presentation on “Budgeting 101”. Marlow Blanchard talked about planning for retirement and investments. Anna-Marie Robertson shared ways to help people save for a rainy day fund. Joel Kent instructed on how to reduce debt. Pie was served to those who attended.
Shaylie Andersen, daughter of Kris and LaMar Andersen of Garfield, got married to Tristan Frasure, son of Kris and Melonie Frasure. A reception was held on Nov. 20 at the Venue in Rigby. Congratulations!
Diane and Mike Meyers, of Garfield, had people in their area over to their house for pie after the adult session of the Rigby South Stake Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on the evening of Nov. 13. Diane made her favorite Lemon Pie.
”Peter Pan” was presented by students from the Farnsworth and Rigby Middle Schools. The presentation was Nov. 17 — 20 at the Rigby Middle School. There were more than 100 cast members.
Happy Birthday to: Nov. 29 — Christie Stringham
If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208-709-6145.