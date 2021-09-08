Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email

Garfield Book Club to read "Destiny of the Republic"
GARFIELD — The Garfield Book Club is reading “Destiny of the Republic” by Candice Millard this month. The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Sept. 29 at Diane Meyer’s home.
•
Sympathies go out to the Jason Thornton family in Garfield. Jason’s father passed away recently.
•
Janette Bowen is new to Garfield. She lives in the Autumn Heights Subdivision and moved here from Delaware. Welcome to Garfield!
•
The Garfield 2nd Ward Relief Society of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints had a ladies kayaking day on Sept. 2.
•
The Rigby 1st Ward Relief Society of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is having a waffle bar and comedy night 7 — 8 p.m. on Sept. 14 at the church gym. The young women are also invited to attend.
•
The Garfield 1st Ward Primary of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held an out door activity at the Garfield Church on Aug. 28. There was a craft to make and games like corn hole, water balloons, fishing for prizes and treats, sack races and more. Cake and ice cream was also served.
•
The Garfield 1st Ward is having a Relief Society activity at 7 p.m. on Sept. 16 at the Garfield Church. Jodi Hyde, a licensed professional counselor, is speaking on taking care of your own mental health as well as family member’s mental health.
•
The Rigby South Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is having a youth activity from 6 p.m. — 10 p.m. on Sept. 25 at the Garfield Church. There will be volleyball, spike ball, kickball and more. Treats will also be provided. All youth are invited.