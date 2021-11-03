The Garfield 2nd Ward and Rigby 11th Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held a Trunk or Treat on Oct. 30.
•
Meagan Dyer, of Garfield, had a haunted walk-thru for people in her area.
•
The “Share the Warmth Coat Exchange” ended on Nov. 1.
•
The Garfield Book Club is now reading the book “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens. The next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Nov. 17 at Tammy Clements’ home.
•
The Rigby City Library is having a discount on their library cards until Nov. 19.
•
The Steve and Heidi Turner Family, residents of Garfield, held a Trunk or Treat in their hay field behind their house on Oct. 30. Anyone was invited to participate.
•
The Rigby YSA Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints carved pumpkins for their family home evening activity on Oct. 25.
•
The Rigby YSA Ward participated in a Halloween Party on Oct. 23. There was a costume contest, food and dancing.
•
The Jefferson School Dist. #251 announced in their October Newsletter that the Hope Squad is up and running in all of the elementary and secondary schools. At the elementary schools they are beginning their Hope Squad activities and lessons.
•
There will be a band concert at 7 p.m. on Nov. 5 at Farnsworth Middle School.
•
The Rigby High School Band has the opportunity to go to Hawaii in December. They will be marching in the parade for the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor and perform at the USS Missouri. The band members have been selling potatoes as a fundraiser for their trip.
•
The Idaho Falls Humanitarian Center is in need of baby socks and baby onesies (size 0-3 months). They also need volunteers for sewing, painting toys and coloring school folders. They are open Tuesday and Wednesday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The address is 1415 Northgate Mile (close to Fred Meyers). Call Lori Moser for questions (208-709-1942).
•
Happy Birthday to: Nov. 4 — Kathy Hansen; Nov. 5 — Krishele Duffin and Barbara Rounds.
•
If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208-709-6145.