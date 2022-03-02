GARFIELD — The Garfield Book Club is now reading “The Nightingale” by Kristin Hannah. The next meeting in March will be announced later.
Arlo and Barbara Coleman, of Garfield, recently took a trip to Palm Springs, Florida. They went with one of Barbara’s daughters. They are home now.
Caleb Richardson, son of Tom and Kate Richardson of Garfield, recently returned from serving as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was a missionary in New Zealand and also in Spokane, Washington. He spoke in the Garfield 1st Ward sacrament meeting on Feb. 20.
Some scouts from Garfield, in the Grand Teton Council Boy Scouts of America, went to Pebble Creek on Feb. 21. This program is offered to assist Girl and Boy Scouts in obtaining their Snow Sports Merit Badge. Scouts that already had the merit badge could also go participate.
Rick and Shannon Wride are new to the Autumn Heights subdivision in Garfield. Welcome to Garfield!
In celebration of National FFA Week, the Rigby High School had FFA Week Feb. 22-25. On Feb. 23 there was a pancake breakfast. On Feb. 24 there was a tractor drive. It started at Scotty’s in Rigby. There was also a weld-off. Service projects were held on Feb. 25.They put together humanitarian kits, quilts and welding panels for the fair grounds.
The Garfield 2nd Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Relief Society is having a “Relief Society Birthday Luau.” It will be 6 to 8 pm March 4 in the church gymnasium. They will be having a dinner and playing “Guess Who Tropical Jeopardy.” Come dressed in Hawaiian style to win a prize.
The Rigby YSA Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held a game night for family home evening on Feb. 21.
The Rigby South Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is having a Women’s Conference. The theme is “For Such A Time As This.” All women 16 and older are invited. The conference is the culminating event for #LightOurStake. It will be held 9 am to 1 pm on March 12 at the stake center. Lunch will also be served. Sign up to receive daily prompts March 6-12 by texting “light” to 74121. As part of the Stake week of Service for The Rigby South Stake we are gathering items for The Humanitarian Center. Items can be given to individual ward representatives or brought to the Stake Women’s Conference on March 12.
The Garfield 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints tied quilts on Feb. 22. They will also be doing this 12:30 to 2:30 pm on March 8 at the Garfield Church. People are invited to come and help.
Happy Birthday to: March 3 – Daidrie Pincock; March 4 – Illene Mathews; March 5 – Linda Stoehr; March 8 – Trey Armstrong
If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208-709-6145.