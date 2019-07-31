GARFIELD — Kyson and Tanner Parker, sons of Jon and Kasandra Parker, had the opportunity to represent the U.S. for the Rexburg Summerfest earlier this month. They are on the American Footworks team that was team USA for Summerfest and they are headed to France with this team for three and a half weeks to represent the U.S. in three different dance festivals there. The Parker family left for France July 25. They share many types of American heritage dancing such as pioneer, cowboy, swing, charleston, waltz and their specialty is clogging.
Karen Hiatt, her sisters and her mother attended the Garth Brooks concert in Boise July 20. Karen has dreamed of going to a Garth Brooks concert since high school. She also added to this memory by having her sisters and mother to share with. They had amazing seats and she was surprised to be so close.
Garth and Stephanie Munns and their family spent the week of July 17 in central Washington at a Weber family reunion! They had a great time visiting family, hunting garnets in Lake Creek, shopping in the Bavarian village in Leavenworth, Wash. and reminiscing with many family and friends.
Wayne and Eva Smith had an action-packed time July 18 through 22. The days were packed with a birthday party, baby shower, a Norman and Carol Park Family Reunion, eating some halibut Wayne caught in Alaska and grandchildren fishing. The two were busy again at their Smith reunion July 24.
Wayne Smith went on a fishing trip to Alaska through Doc. Martins Fishing Charters the first of July with Charlie, Scott and Eric Miller of Menan. They were gone for a week.
Ashley Jenson, daughter of Kevin and Natalie Jenson, has been hiking, getting ready for her big backpacking/hiking trip to Wind River Range in Wyoming for three days that went from July 26 to 28. She recently hiked to Waterfall Canyon past upper and lower Palisades Lake, Delta Lake in Grand Teton National Park and Table Rock with friends.
Doyle and Anna-Marie Robertson went to the Garth Brooks concert July 20 in Boise with their son, Justin and his wife Cassie. The concert was amazing and there were a lot of people that attended. The Robertsons ran into Brady and Rosie Ericcson while they were there. July 21 they drove home by way of Highway 20 through Fairfield. They took a detour and visited Pine and Featherville. They had never been there before. Then they drove on home through Carey and Arco.
Joan Crosley and Kadie Bennion of Garfield First took their Webelos scouts to Idaho Fresh Pak in Lewisville, Idaho.
Ed and Barbara Bloxham celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary July 26 at the home of Kevin Bloxham in Idaho Falls. They had a dinner reception celebrating their Diamond Wedding Anniversary and 80th birthdays.
Gaylen and Julie Somers are blessed with a new grandson. The baby boy was born to their daughter Melissa and her husband Colton.
Scout camp has been very busy planning summer campouts for the youth.
Nina Hawkins attended the Garth Brooks concert in Boise July 20.
Garfield Fourth Ward changed their bishopric to the following: Bishop — Trent Harris, First Counselor — Eric Larson, Second Counselor — Will Reeder, and Executive Secretary — Richard Powell. The ward thanks the previous bishopric for their service: Former Bishop — Paul Weber, Former First Counselor — Will Reeder, Former Second Counselor — Bruce Benedict, and Former Executive Secretary — Joel Spencer.
Rigby Rangers 11U baseball team won their division championship in the Blackfoot tournament last weekend. Rigby Legion B played their last game of the season last week against Madison. Rockies Legion Single A team also ended their season last week. The Rockies Double AA team is going to state in baseball in northern Idaho. They won against Twin Falls on Saturday July 20 where they played their game in Pocatello. Peyton Bodreuro from Garfield Fourth plays on the team.
Brigham Young University-Idaho has finished the spring semester, with many students graduating with their degrees.
Lorin and Ilene Anderson had a big family reunion with all their family members there. They have 31 grandchildren.