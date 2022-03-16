GARFIELD – Spring Break in Jefferson Joint School District #251 is March 21 – 25.
Farnsworth Middle School held a Family Math Night on March 14. Students and their families were invited to attend.
Bryan Lords, Principal of Rigby High School announced that the Rigby High School Graduation will be at 6 pm on May 25 at BYU–Idaho in the I center.
Dennis and Crystal Coatney and their 5 children are new to Autumn Heights in Garfield. They moved here from Washington. Welcome to Garfield!
The Rigby 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints is having a Relief Society birthday party at 6:30 pm on April 6. So mark your calendar and watch for more information.
The Rigby South Stake Primary Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints announced that a stake primary activity will be held on June 13 or 14 at Krupp Scout Hollow. This activity is for all children in the stake that turn 8–11 in 2022. Come spend the day doing fun and meaningful outdoor activities. Adventures include: archery, BB guns, gaga ball, obstacle course plus so much more. More details will be made available as the date approaches. Registration will be finalized the first week of May through your ward Primary President.
Happy Birthday to: March 16 – Laura Hancock; March 17 – Jeri Bradley and Sadielyn Adams; March 18 – Benson Ringle; March 19 – Deb Wilde and Karissa Thornton; March 20 – Karen Hiatt and Clara Kinghorn; March 22 – Phillip Knighton and LaRue Beach
If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208–709–6145.