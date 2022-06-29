GARFIELD — Happy 4th of July to all the people in the Garfield area.
The Garfield 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ held a community BBQ on June 21. It was held behind the church. There was a good turnout. Kickball and other games were played. There was also face painting. People brought desserts and salads to share.
The Garfield Book Club is now reading “The Day the World Came to Town: 911 in Gander Newfoundland” by Jim DeFede. The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. on July 27 at Diane Meyers’ home.
The Rigby YSA Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints held a family home evening activity on June 20. They trimmed branches off of trees at Cordon Park. Hamburgers and s’mores were served.
The Garfield 2nd Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints held a ward party on June 22 at the Rigby South Park. They had a BBQ, water games and a dunk tank.
The Garfield 2nd Ward had a youth activity at Jefferson County Lake on June 21. There was swimming, kayaking, and learning more about the upcoming summer trek. Hot dogs were also served.
The Rigby 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints is having a summer picnic party 6–8:30 p.m. on July 14 at Cordon Park (by the red brick church).
Happy Birthday: June 29 – McCoy Price, Graysen Gates and Siprys Jenkins; June 30 – Martin Gates and Kathy Hulse; July 5 – Joyce Tucker and Joanne Hansen
If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208–709–6145.