GARFIELD — The Relief Society in the Garfield 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is having an activity 7 p.m. on Sept. 21 at Amber Kent’s home. The activity is called “Let’s Talk S’More.” Please bring your favorite s’more filing or cookie. Marshmallows, grahams and milk chocolate provided.

Rigby High School is holding a Cheer Clinic for girls and boys ages 4 — 12. It will be 1:30 p.m. — 3:30 p.m. on Oct 6 in the Rigby High School Main Gym. Registration is 1:30 p.m. — 2 p.m. The clinic is 2 p.m. — 3:30 p.m. Then return back to the main gym at 7:15 p.m. for half time performance. Includes T — shirt, cheer instruction, snack, and half time performance at varsity football game. Contact Annie Merrill at 208-716-1035 or email cag2merrill@gmail.com.


