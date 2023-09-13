GARFIELD — The Relief Society in the Garfield 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is having an activity 7 p.m. on Sept. 21 at Amber Kent’s home. The activity is called “Let’s Talk S’More.” Please bring your favorite s’more filing or cookie. Marshmallows, grahams and milk chocolate provided.
Rigby High School is holding a Cheer Clinic for girls and boys ages 4 — 12. It will be 1:30 p.m. — 3:30 p.m. on Oct 6 in the Rigby High School Main Gym. Registration is 1:30 p.m. — 2 p.m. The clinic is 2 p.m. — 3:30 p.m. Then return back to the main gym at 7:15 p.m. for half time performance. Includes T — shirt, cheer instruction, snack, and half time performance at varsity football game. Contact Annie Merrill at 208-716-1035 or email cag2merrill@gmail.com.
Youth in the Rigby 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints had a “Speed Friendshipping” activity on Sept. 5.
The Rigby 1st Ward has a Family Fun Night planned at 6:30 p.m. — 8 p.m. on Sept. 13 at Minifigure Mania (938 E. Lincoln Road, Idaho Falls). This is for all primary children and their families. There will be snacks and Legos.
”Preparedness Day” sponsored by the Rigby South Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 10 a.m. — 11:30 a.m. Sept. 16. Special Utah guest speaker is Matt Jeppson. Come learn about food storage, water storage, sanitation, fuel, 72 hour bags, clothing and shelter.
If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208-709-6145 or email mauretteclark@yahoo.com.
