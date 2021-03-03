GARFIELD — The Garfield Book Club met on Feb. 24. The book for March is “For The Glory” by Duncan Hamilton. The next meeting is scheduled for March 31. The location and time will be announced at a later date.
Liberty Porter, daughter of David and Julianna Porter of Garfield, is participating in the Rigby High School performance of “Anastasia.” Liberty has some singing parts.
Mike and Diane Meyers, residents of Garfield, recently had a daughter in law pass away. Love and sympathy go out to them and their family.
The Garfield 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints is doing a Humanitarian Effort. The Humanitarian Center is in need of disposable diapers, paper towels, toilet paper and cleaning supplies. If you would like to help, items can be dropped off at Shelagh Davis’ house or take them to the stake activity on March 20.
Six Area Devotionals for young adults (ages 18 – 30) of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints are being held. The first one was Feb. 21 and Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife Sister Kathy Andersen were the speakers. There will be two different devotionals March 7. One of the meetings will be with Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, Bishop Gerald Causse and President Bonnie H. Cordon. The second meeting will be with President M. Russell Ballard, Elder Brent H. Nielsen and Sister Sharon Eubank. Other meetings will be held on March 13, 14 and 21. See ChurchofJesusChrist.org for more information.
Happy Birthday to: Today – Daidrie Pincock; March 4 – Illene Mathews; March 5 – Linda Stoehr; March 8 – Trey Armstrong
