GARFIELD — The Garfield 1st Ward Relief Society of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is having an activity at 6:30 p.m. on July 21 at Amber Kent’s home. They will be learning about Dutch oven cooking and eat dinner. Please bring a camp chair. No nursery will be provided.
The Garfield 1st Ward held a “Linger Longer” after their church meetings on July 10. People brought pot luck food items to share and also got to visit.
Sarah Skousen and her husband, of Garfield, recently had a new baby girl. Congratulations to them.
Some of the young men in the Garfield 2nd Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recently took a camping trip to the Lower Palisades Lake. They made their own hammocks to take with them on the campout.
The Rigby South Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is having a Pioneer Day Celebration 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on July 23 at the ball field at the Garfield Church on 3700 East. Each ward in the stake is putting together some booths. If you would like to do a booth or would like to participate with a musical instrument or dance performance or something else, please contact someone in your ward bishopric for more information. There will be activities, games, food, entertainment and learning about the pioneers. This is an activity for the whole family.
