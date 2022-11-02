GARFIELD — The Garfield Book Club is now reading “Last of The Breed” by Louis L’Amour. The next meeting will be held at 7 pm on Nov. 30 at Eva Smith’s home.
Rigby High School hosted the First Round of 5A Football State Play–Offs on Oct. 28. It was Rigby vs. Owyhee.
R3 Community Theatre is presenting “Puffs” at 7 p.m. Nov. 4–8 at Rigby High School.
Sympathy goes out to Josh and Aubrey Cook. Their baby recently passed away. There was a graveside service on Oct. 28. The Rigby 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints provided a luncheon following the graveside service.
People in Garfield donated food to “Scouting for Food” recently. The Giving Cupboard (a local food pantry) received 1021 pounds of food from Unit 100 and an additional 1093 pounds of food from the Rigby South Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints.
The Garfield 2nd Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints is having a Chili Cook–Off and potato derby 5–7 p.m. on Nov. 5 at the church. Bring a pot of chili or a pan of cornbread if you can. There will be food and games.
The Garfield 2nd Ward area is starting Bunco 7:30 p.m. tonight at Nellie Jurgensmeier’s home. It will be held every 1st and 3rd Wednesday of the month. People need to sign up to attend. Nellie’s phone number is 916–709–6490 if you have questions or want to sign up to play. If you are interested in hosting Bunco in your home, please let Nellie know.
There will be a “Friend to Friend” broadcast from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints at 10 a.m. on Nov. 5. It will feature activities, music and messages from the General Primary Presidency. The theme of the event is “My Heavenly Father Loves Me.” Watch it on YouTube or ChurchofJesusChrist.org. This is for all children ages 3–11, their parents and all Primary leaders.
The Rigby YSA Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints did puzzles on Oct. 24 for their family home activity.
Members of the Rigby YSA Ward attended a “Movie Night” on Oct. 29 at Paramount Theatre. There was also a costume contest for the scariest, funniest, best group.
Happy Birthday to: Nov. 2 – Ali Acor; Nov. 4 – Kathy Hansen; Nov. 5 – Krishele Duffin and Barbara Rounds
If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208–709–6145 or email at: mauretteclark@yahoo.com.
