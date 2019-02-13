Garfield couples take trip to Virgin Islands

GARFIELD—Wayne and Eva Smith, Ron and Donna Wilding, Brent and Rose Ann Stout, and Mike and Janine Clifford from Garfield First Ward went to the Virgin Islands together. They are all neighbors and have raised 25 children together and have had a dream to go on vacation together. Wayne and Eva Smith went to Florida afterwards and will be spending time with friends who they met on their mission.
The Rigby East Stake Relief Society is hosting the “Rigby Day of Service” community activity for all ladies 16-years-old and older. It will be held Feb. 13 at 4021 E 300 N in Rigby. There will be two sessions: Session 1 — 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Session 2 — 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Participants will enjoy the following activities: tie quilts, paint wood toys, cut and braid jump ropes, crochet around baby burp cloths/bibs/blankets, and coloring folder games. Refreshments will also be provided.
Garfield First Ward young women’s will be having their New Beginnings on Feb. 19 at 7 p.m.
Garfield First Ward Cub Scout Blue and Gold Banquet will be held Feb. 27 at 6:30 p.m.
The Rigby Family History Center staff has the experience to help you with most of your genealogy needs. Weekly help sessions are held Tuesdays and Thursdays 1 p.m. to 5 p.m (except the last week of the month).
Doyle and Diane McMullen went with their granddaughter Anna Butikofer to see the Wizard of Oz Broadway production at the Civic Center. They said it was awesome.
Sondi Maxfield (Butikofer) and her daughter Sophie Jensen pleasantly surprised Norma Rounds with a visit on Saturday. Sophie and her husband Jace Jensen went to Peurto Vallarta, Mexico, to watch her sister-in-law Rylee Jensen play softball with BYU.
Norma Rounds’ grandchildren Bent and Stephanie from Utah came and visited her for her late husbands birthday Roy Rounds on Feb. 1. They surprised her with ice cream. Also Larin and Ilene Anderson brought her flowers.
Ilene Mathews went to Utah for the wedding of her nephew. She spent the night with her son Eric and enjoyed playing with her two granddaughters ages 1 and 5.
Craig and Debbie Wilde went to Lake Havasu to visit her brother Jim Bee. They had fun going to see the country side and enjoyed the warm weather. While they were there they were able to be with their grandson, Tegan Johnson, who was being ordained a deacon.