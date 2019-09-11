GARFIELD — Edwin Bloxham went fishing in Alaska with friends.
Wayne and Eva Smith welcomed great-grandchild number two to their family. Graysen weighed 9 lbs. 13 oz. and was 22.5 inches long. His parents are Steven and Alyson and grandparents are Aaron and Kara Miller Smith. Aaron Smith is Wayne and Eva’s son.
Doyle and Anna-Marie Robertson went camping over the Labor Day weekend. They rode four-wheelers and picked huckleberries and went to Castle Lake.
Kevin and Natalie Jenson went kayaking, razor riding and hiking over the Labor Day weekend. They went to Cliff Lake in Island Park and enjoyed kayaking. They also went hiking above Meadow Lake, which overlooked Mount Borah and the Sawtooth mountain range. Their daughter, Jessika Jenson, went to Lake Powell for a week with her boyfriend Kameron Barney and his family. They stayed on a house boat and went surfing, cliff jumping, wakeboarding and hiking. Natalie and Kevin’s other daughter, Ashley Jenson, went backpacking in Utah (close to college) for Labor Day weekend at Pfeifferhorn with a friend. Pfeifferhorn is a majestic peak located east of Salt Lake City in the Wasatch mountain range. The rewards were the breathtaking views of the Salt Lake Valley and surrounding mountains.
Garfield First Ward will be having a Relief Society activity “Bring Your Harvest” tomorrow in the Garfield Church cultural hall. There will be an evening of sharing the fruits of local labor. A master preserver will give a presentation and attendees are welcome to bring a favorite preserve and the recipe to share, as well as any abundant harvest.
The Garfield First Ward Young Women’s in Excellence will be held at 7 p.m. Nov. 19. The young women will be preparing to present something they have learned from Personal Progress experiences.
There will be a Tri-Ward Social at 6 p.m. Sept. 20. All Garfield neighbors are welcome to attend. Those whose last name beings with the letter A – L are asked to bring salad, and K – Z are asked to bring a dessert.
The Rigby South Stake Youth Standards Night will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 15. Jason and Heather Hansen, parents of Kennedy (from the movie “Love, Kennedy”), will be speaking. They will be sharing experiences from their daughter’s powerful and influential life. There will be refreshments. Those who attend are asked to wear church dress. All youth and youth leaders are encouraged to preview the PG-rated movie, “Love, Kennedy” prior to this fireside to better understand her story.
All women 12 years and older are invited to participate in the Rigby South Stake “Elijah Project” Sept. 22 through Oct. 4 by doing family history and temple work. There will be a kick-off fireside with Mr. and Mrs. Beal of the Idaho Falls Temple Presidency at 5 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Stake Center.
All youth ages 13 to 18 are welcome to sing in the Rigby South Stake Youth Choir. Rehearsals will be held on Sundays in the Stake Center Chapel. Rehearsals will be 3 to 4 p.m. Sept. 15 (Stake Standards Night at 6:00 p.m.), Sept. 22 (Elijah Project Kick-Off for Relief Society at 5:00 p.m.) and Sept. 29; and at 9 a.m. Oct. 13 (morning of performance). Performance will be 10 a.m. Oct. 23 during Stake Conference.