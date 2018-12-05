GARFIELD—Ned and Jolene Hilll and their son Troy Hill and family visited Norma Rounds for Thanksgiving.
Ilene Mathews and a her sisters are making a quilt for a friend. She said that with the snow over the weekend, she built a snowman as big as she was.
Tony and Twila McCarty enjoyed having relatives from Salt Lake to help them eat the turkey, ham and Idaho Potatoes.
In visiting with Karl Stucki, turkey and all the trimmings were enjoyed with their daughter and family. It is time to cut down their big trees and get the Christmas tree up.
Ashley Jensen won three awards for her ceramic project. She made a water fountain and won first place in teacher's choice and student choice awards.
Susan Lear reported that she and her husband Darrel cut the turkey and had a great time being together.
The Mike and Susan Bezzant's home was filled with grandchildren. They are thankful for all of them.
Larry and Karen's family, including grandchildren, met at the home of Brad and Katie Wells for Thanksgiving.
At the Nina Hawkins home about 25 family members enjoyed Thanksgiving and all the trimming.
Garfield 6th ward Christmas Party will be held on Dec. 4
Gaylen Somers is reported to of having a successful knee surgery this week. They entertained their family for Thanksgiving with the usual lunch Susan prepares.
Justin and Pam Mikkola enjoyed Thanksgiving at grandparents home and we are thrilled to learn that Case is now attending High School.
Annette Smith had all of her family, to her place for Thanksgiving. She said that made a great family gathering with food and love.