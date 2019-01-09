GARFIELD—Nina Hawkins and her family had Christmas dinner. It was a great time because their children were able to join them. They had great food and great company.
Gaylen Summers had knee surgery and is recovering well. They had a wonderful Christmas spent with their children. Santa Claus came and brought her a new computer.
Young Adults for New Years Eve went to The Zone. They had an evening of fun.
Doyle Crosley was an honored guest at his birthday party. All of the children came from Wyoming, Las Vegas, Idaho Falls and other areas for his party.
Larry and Karen Rounds, Barbara and Hank Huey along with Brad and Katie Wells family had Christmas Dinner and a family gathering at the home of Lucille Yerke
Norma Rounds is a new great-grandmother to a little boy, Carson Jacob Belloli. He was born to Sarah (Polatis) Belloli and her husband Jacob Belloli. He waited until after Christmas Day to make his arrival. He is small but healthy and they are doing great.
Norma Rounds enjoyed Christmas Eve with her daughter Sandy Albaugh. She had all of her children and grandchildren around. It was a wonderful party. Afterwards she went for Christmas Day to her daughter Judy Polatis house. There she had a wonderful meal prepared and all of her children there as well. It is great to have family this time of year. There was about 50 people. They played games, sang songs and partied the day away.
At the McComber home they had 52 members come to see them over the holidays. They came from Florida, Arizona, and various areas in Idaho. They ate finger foods, played games and had a talent show.
Jessica Jensen who has been going to school, came and spent the holidays with her parents and family.
The Robertson family visited different members of her family this holiday season. She is also working for BYU-Idaho and helping with the math programs with the local high school