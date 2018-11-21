GARFIELD—Karla Denning is our wonder woman this week. Her and her husband Scott restored much of her father’s (Monte Piquet) barns. Work included repairing corrals, fixed and painted panels, rebuilt doors, cleaned stalls, straightened posts and much more. It was so pretty and clean that her granddaughter, Allie Nield, and 18 of her classmates at Thunder Ridge High School held their Harvest Ball Dinner there.
•
The new program in the church consists of workbooks for each family and it will be nice to teach our family with the help of the church.
•
I was happy to learn that Carolyn Rounds has been called to a mission in Greece. She is the wife of my son Blayne, who passed away sometime ago. Her son Curtis Rounds from Preston visited with the family Saturday.
•
Daryl and Diane McMullen enjoyed a family gathering at the home of their daughter, Christie and Jason Heard.
•
Lindsey and son Dru Jensen from Utah spent several days visiting at the home of parents, Kirk and Judy Polatis (granddaughter).
•
Garfield First Ward Singles enjoyed their special meeting Monday night, as they went to Prepared Pantry where they learned a lot about baking.
•
Garfield Fourth Ward had so much fun, as they had a gun that shoots marshmallows.
•
We all know winter is around the corner, when it gets a little chilly. Ilene Mathews has all her garden produce put away and she still holds the Single Adults in her home.
•
We just learned that Gaylen Somers is doing well with knee operations and that he will be able to run. They are having all their family members over for Thanksgiving.
•
In talking with Pam Mikkola, she found out that her daughter Kayle was able to bring a little girl into the world named Kylie
•
Mrs. Maurette sponsored her music students at a piano recital this past week.
Jacob Madsen is home from his mission and is busy studying to be a dentist at BYU-Idaho. The Madsen family has a great family of boys that play ball and now it is Joe that is playing.
It is getting a little colder so the people love to go to Arizona. We miss them them but glad they are warm.