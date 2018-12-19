GARFIELD—The Young Adults of Garfield Ward, got a little cold Monday night, but they enjoyed and brought joy to the people as they went caroling in the neighborhood.

Residents were happy to donate their time to put together bags for children that are less fortunate that others. Thank you to the different groups and wards.

During the month of December we were asked on the first of December to begin a worldwide day of service--then we were asked to find out the ways we can light up the lives of others.

Dec. 19 is the Ward Christmas for Garfield First Ward Santa Clause will be present!

All youth are reminded to mark their calendars for June 12 to 15 and to get their permissions slips for the trek at Sellars Creek from the Bishopric.

On Nov. 27, the Young Women In Excellence held an event at the Garfield Church.

We welcome the family of Joseph and Shelagh Davis and appreciate their moving to the Garfield Ward.

Shelley Ogden and family visited over this past weekend.

Craig and Debbie Wilds enjoyed Thanksgiving in St. George, Utah where they met up with their three daughters and their families. It was warm and everyone had a great time. Also Craig and Debbie went to visit with friends in Overton, Nev.

It was a pleasure to meet at the home of Brent and Rose Anne Stout over the weekend. They had food for the great crowd that were there.

The Garfield Wards Christmas Parties have been almost completed. They have had some visits from Santa, treats, and yummy food. It is a wonderful time of year.

Brad and Katie Wells and family will have visitors all the way from New Mexico this Holiday Season. They are excited to spend time with family.

Larry and Karen Rounds will spend Christmas Day at the home Lucille Yearke.

Norma Rounds had a wonderful visit from her daughter Jolene Hill and her daughter Lora Hill. They were visiting from South Jordan and Evanston Wyo. They attended the temple and had a wonderful visit.

