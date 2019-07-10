GARFIELD — Presidential Scholar Megan Clements and some of her family members flew to Washington, D.C. June 22. She joined other scholars and attended a medallion ceremony where they met the Secretary of Education. Each scholar received a medal. Clements’s family members were able to watch in the audience. Then the scholars went to the White House for a group picture with President Donald Trump. He said a few words and later they toured the parlor room and watched a performance that displayed the musical talents of the scholars in the arts. Clements and her family met with the Idaho state representative and congressman in the U.S. Capitol Building. They also toured the Smithsonian.
Chad and Courtney Williams celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in Scotland and London for 10 days. They went to Edinburgh and Inverness and toured the Scottish Highlands including Loch Ness and Battlefield of Culloden. They flew to London where they toured some of the great sites there and experienced the Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace. They also took a day trip out to Dover and toured the castle there.
Kevin Jenson and his daughter Ashley played at Scotty’s Drive-In over the weekend. Kevin played guitar and sang with his band “Drive.” Ashley sang and played piano and ukulele during the band’s break. They played for a Charity Car and Motorcycle Show Benefit for cancer awareness and children with special needs.
Melynda Gessel and some of her family attended their family reunion at Camp Cumorah. They did a craft and had a relay with swimming and canoes. They played some games such as blind golf and corn hole. They also had a lemonade relay in which they ate sugar, then a lemon, then water, and then jumped five times to mix the ingredients in their stomachs, and they held hands and stood in a circle, passing a hula hoop around the circle without breaking hands. They also ate pulled pork and had a potluck.
The Jon and Kasandra Parker family participated in the Boise Spartan Sprint together. They bought tickets at Christmas. Kasandra said “We didn’t train like we should have, but we still had an awesome time, built great memories doing it together and finished in under two hours. Not too shabby for our first time and sticking together through it all!”
The Idaho Falls Temple reopens July 9.
The Garfield Sixth Ward Relief Society humanitarian project is in need of deodorant. Also pull tabs can be deposited in the tab container in Relief Society room.
Get youth ready to index this summer. Go to rigbyidfhc.blogspot.com for all the information.
Relief Society for Garfield First is having a “Progressive Dinner Garden Party” at 7 p.m. July 11. Those attending will bring a chair, eat dinner and get to know each other. Signing up to bring an appetizer, salad or dessert is an option.
Garfield First Ward Relief Society’s next temple day will be on July 26. They will meet at 8:50 a.m. at the church.
Garfield First Ward Young Women and Men will have Baptisms for the Dead at 5:30 p.m. July 18.
Pioneer Day Celebration will be held July 20 at Stake Center.