GARFIELD — There will be a multi-stake Halloween Dance 9-11:30 a.m. at the Rigby South Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 22. The address is at 100 N. 3800 E. Ages 14-18 are invited. Halloween costumes are allowed, but no masks or face coverings. FSY (For The Strength of Youth) dress standards are expected for the event.
Congratulations to Rigby High School FFA (Future Farmer’s of America) Land and Soil Evaluation Team for their state accomplishments. The first high individual was Mack Poole, 4th high individual was Blyss Miller, 5th high individuals were Emily Cook and Brianna Bohney.
The Rigby YSA Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints got together on Oct 10 and watched “Cokeville Miracle” for their family home evening activity.
Congratulations to the Rigby High School and Middle School Mountain Bike Club on a 3rd place finish at the State Championship Race at Bogus Basin recently.
The Garfield 2nd Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Relief Society had an activity on Oct. 13. They carved and painted pumpkins and made cards for local nursing home residents. Cider and donuts were also served.
Just Serve-Jefferson County is gathering coat donations for the “Wall of Warmth” event in Rigby. Clean, gently used coats can be dropped off thru Oct. 31 at the Crown of Life Church (Box located in the foyer of AWANA Center building behind the church) and the Rigby South Stake Center. Other places receiving donations through Nov. 11 are: Broulims in Rigby, Speedy CPS, Scotty’s True Value and Tadd Jenkins Auto Group. The Wall of Warmth in Rigby event will be Nov. 14-25. Coats will be put on a fence in front of the Rigby Rodeo Grounds at 355 Centennial Lane in Rigby.
The family of Heidi and Steve Turner, in Garfield, is hosting their 3rd annual trunk or treat and are inviting people in Garfield to attend. Cars will be lining up at 5 p.m. on Oct 31 in the Turner hay field at 57 N. 3685 E. Then at 5:30 p.m. the trunk or treating begins. Decorate your trunk and costumes are encouraged.
Happy Birthday to: Oct.19 – Laura Knighton; Oct. 24 – Christine Horkley
If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208-709-6145 or email at mauretteclark@yahoo.com.
