GARFIELD — There will be a multi-stake Halloween Dance 9-11:30 a.m. at the Rigby South Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 22. The address is at 100 N. 3800 E. Ages 14-18 are invited. Halloween costumes are allowed, but no masks or face coverings. FSY (For The Strength of Youth) dress standards are expected for the event.

