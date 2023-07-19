GARFIELD — The warm weather in Garfield has been helping the crops and gardens to grow well. It has been reported that some people’s strawberries have done really well this summer. The raspberries in some Garfield gardens are now being picked.

Pay IT Forward Jefferson County announced that they are helping children in need in the community by donating school supplies for the upcoming school year. They have the backpacks, but any donations of school supplies are appreciated. Please drop off donations at the Rigby Police Station anytime now through Aug. 6.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.