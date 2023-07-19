GARFIELD — The warm weather in Garfield has been helping the crops and gardens to grow well. It has been reported that some people’s strawberries have done really well this summer. The raspberries in some Garfield gardens are now being picked.
Pay IT Forward Jefferson County announced that they are helping children in need in the community by donating school supplies for the upcoming school year. They have the backpacks, but any donations of school supplies are appreciated. Please drop off donations at the Rigby Police Station anytime now through Aug. 6.
The Giving Cupboard, a local food pantry in Rigby, announced that if you are looking to make a donation or run a food drive to benefit the Giving Cupboard during the month of July. Typically, the best time to drop off donations is on Tuesdays between 1 — 3 p.m. at 153 N. 3900 E. in Rigby. It is best to message them to arrange a time.
The Relief Society in the Garfield 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is having an activity at 6:30 p.m. on July 20 at Rigby Lake. Meet at the church at 6 p.m. to carpool or meet at the lake. Fried chicken will be provided. Please bring a camp chair and a side dish to share.
The young women in the Garfield 1st Ward went to girls camp July 10 — July 13. They were at Reunion Flats. It is reported that they went rappelling, floated the Teton River and had a testimony meeting.
The Garfield 1st Ward Relief Society had a pot luck luncheon on July 13 at the church. There was a good turn out. Ladies and children enjoyed lunch and visiting.
Trevor Drake and Alex King organized a young women’s father daughter overnight hiking trip. It was reported that they went to Iron Bogg Lake.
There will be a Neon Theme Multi Stake Dance 9 p.m. — 11 p.m. on August 11 at the Garfield Church Ball Field on 71 N. 3700 E. Refreshments will be served.
The Relief Society in the Garfield 7th Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is having a Summer Barbecue Party at 6:30 p.m. — 8 p.m. on July 20 at 24 N. White Pine. Bring a chair and a dish to share.
Young Women in the Garfield 7th Ward had an activity at Rigby Lake on July 11.
If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208-709-6145 or email mauretteclark@yahoo.com.
