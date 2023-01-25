GARFIELD — There will be parent teacher conferences for Jefferson Joint School District 251 4 p.m. — 7 p.m. on Jan. 25 and Jan. 26. School will have early release on both days. There will be no school on Jan. 27.

Wanda “Renee” Stucki, from Garfield, passed away on Jan. 15, 2023. Shewas the wife Karl Mark Stucki. Together they raised 8 children and celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary last summer. She has 42 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Services were held on Jan. 21 and interment was at the Grant Cemetery.


