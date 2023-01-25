GARFIELD — There will be parent teacher conferences for Jefferson Joint School District 251 4 p.m. — 7 p.m. on Jan. 25 and Jan. 26. School will have early release on both days. There will be no school on Jan. 27.
Wanda “Renee” Stucki, from Garfield, passed away on Jan. 15, 2023. Shewas the wife Karl Mark Stucki. Together they raised 8 children and celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary last summer. She has 42 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Services were held on Jan. 21 and interment was at the Grant Cemetery.
The Garfield 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints has a new bishopric as of Jan. 15, 2023. The new bishop is Steve Turner, 1st Counselor is Todd Curtis, 2nd Counselor is Mark Cole and the ward clerk is Blake Portmann. The previous bishop was Jon Parker with 1st Counselor Todd Curtis, 2nd Counselor Jason Thornton and Ward Clerk Steve Turner.
The Giving Cupboard announced they are in need of: Canned Fruit, Peanut Butter, Canned Meat (Tuna, Chili, etc.), Diapers and Laundry Detergent. It is best to drop off donations 1 p.m. — 2:30 p.m. Their address is 153 North 3900 East in Rigby.
The Garfield 2nd Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints will have two new missionaries serving soon. Ellie Stanger will be serving in Bismark, North Dakota and Ethan Lozano will be serving in Pachuca, Mexico.
The Garfield 1st Ward has announced that Girl’s Camp will be July 10 — 13 at Reunion Flats Campground.
Jefferson Elementary School Lunch Menu: Jan. 25 — Hamburger on a Bun, Black Beans, Steamed Carrots, Fruit, Milk; Jan. 26 — Ham and Cheese Zombie, Steamed Carrots, Tomato Soup, Fruit, Milk; Jan. 30 — Chicken Noodle Soup, Whole Wheat Roll, Vegetables, Fruit, Milk, Apple Cinnamon Bear Grahams; Feb. 1 — Pizza Ripper Combo, Salad with Broccoli, Fruit, Milk; Feb. 2 — Dorito Enchilada, Whole Wheat Roll, Green Beans, Fruit, Milk
Happy Birthday to: Jan. 25 — Shea Cook, Lorna Hancock and Collette Mathews; Jan. 26 — Cris Andersen; Jan. 27 — Tanya King and Misti Mickelsen
If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208–709–6145 or email mauretteclark@yahoo.com.
