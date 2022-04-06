GARFIELD — The Garfield Book Club is now reading “The Essay” by Robin Yocum. Details on the next meeting will be announced later.
The Garfield 6th Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints is having a community Easter Celebration 9–11 am on April 9. There will be a hot breakfast, all age egg hunts, small petting zoo, prizes and more. Contact ward leaders for the location of the event.
The Rigby South Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints announced that the Stake Girl’s Camp will be held July 6–9 at Rock Creek Girl’s Camp (East of Ashton). Contact ward leaders for more details.
The Crawford Family is new to Autumn Heights. Welcome to Garfield!
There is a new Primary Presidency in the Garfield 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints. The new president is Amy Kite, the first counselor is Cole Segul, the second counselor is Crystal Coatney, and the secretary is Amy Yorgasen. The following were released from serving in the primary presidency: Meagan Portman (president), Allie Robison (first counselor), Amanda Acor (second counselor), LaDawn Landon (secretary).
The Rigby High School had a Career Fair on March 30. There were many different careers at the fair.
The Rigby City Library is having a special on their library cards thru April 29. Contact them at 208–745–8231 for more information.
Happy Birthday to: April 7 – MaCee Cherry
If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208–709–6145.