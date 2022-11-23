GARFIELD — Happy Thanksgiving to the people of Garfield!
•
Students in Jefferson School District 251 are out of school the whole week of Thanksgiving. School starts up again on Nov. 28.
•
The Garfield 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is having their Christmas Party at 6 p.m. on Nov. 30 at the Rigby Stake Center. There will be a dinner and a program. This is a change from the original date for the activity.
•
The Garfield Book Club has changed the date of their next meeting. It will now be at 7 p.m. on Nov. 30 at Eva Smith’s home. The book to be discussed is “Last of the Breed” by Louis L’Amour. If you have a favorite Christmas story/book, please come ready to share that too.
•
It was reported that Zevie Hammer, Bronson Hammer, Madison Rigby, Naomi Brown, and Kirsten Clark (students from the Garfield area) performed in the middle school production of “Aladdin Jr.”
•
The Rigby YSA Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints played Human Battleship for their family home evening activity on Nov. 14.
•
The Rigby 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints prepared a luncheon for the family of Gerri and Robert McMinn on Nov. 18. It was reported that Gerri and her husband Robert left Garfield and moved to Texas about a year ago. Gerri recently passed away and is being buried here, where she grew up. Sympathy goes out to the McMinn family at this time.
•
Happy Birthday to: Nov. 29 – Christie Stringham and Rachel Wilding
•
If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208-709-6145 or email at mauretteclark@yahoo.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.