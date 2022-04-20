GARFIELD — The Garfield 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of latter–day Saints has a Relief Society activity at 7 p.m. on April 21 at the church. It is a “get to know you” activity.

Meagan and Blake Portman, of Garfield, have a new baby boy. Congratulations to them.

The Rigby YSA Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints played board and card games for their family home evening activity on April 11.

Happy birthday to: Kynlee Green; April 22 – Ryan Ringle; April 24 – Paisly Brandley April 26 – Amanda Acor; April 27 – Dante Moore and Harper Green

If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208–709–6145.

Tags

Recommended for you