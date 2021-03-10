GARFIELD — Tonight the Garfield 2nd Ward Relief Society of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints is having a Relief Society birthday dinner. There will also be games and a speaker. The theme will be “Help to help others.” It will be held at 6:30 pm at the church. If you can, please bring any donations for a women’s shelter in need. The are needing women hygiene products, hair brushes, makeup supplies, and deodorant.
Pay IT Forward – Jefferson County is in need of laundry detergent. Between the mobile pantry distribution and regular distribution, they go through about 200 bottles of laundry detergent monthly. Other needs are: toilet paper, paper towels, bleach, fabric softener. Donations can be dropped off at the Rigby Police Station and the Crown of Life Church AWANA Center.
The Garfield 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints has scheduled Girls Camp for June 28 – July 1.
The Garfield 1st Ward began having a modified second hour of church meetings on March 7.
Deepest sympathy and love go out to the family of LaRue Howells and Michelle and Brent Twede. LaRue’s husband and Michelle’s father, David Joel Howells, passed away on March 2, 2021. David was 88 years old and had been married to LaRue for 57 years. They have 7 children.
Harwood Elementary in Rigby is looking for volunteers for their after school program. They get a lot of help from students at BYU-I, but with the winter semester ending, a lot of the students will be leaving.
The Garfield 2nd Ward has scheduled a youth conference for June 4 – 5.
The Rigby South Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints is participating in a light our stake activity by doing service. Girls 8 and older and women are invited to text the word “light” to 74121 to receive daily text prompts to give service. There will also be a meeting at 10 a.m. on March 20 at the stake center. The humanitarian center has expressed a need for diapers, paper towels, toilet paper and cleaning supplies. If you would like to donate items, they can be brought to the activity on March 20.
The Rigby 1st Ward Relief Society of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints held an activity last night. They had a Relief Society Birthday Party with the theme “Celebrating You.” They took family pictures with them and had paragraphs to tell about themselves. They did this so others could get to know them better.
Happy Birthday to: March 11 – Serena Andersen; March 12 – Sharon Storer and Aubrey McGarry, March 14 – Maxine Crossley.
Jefferson Elementary School Lunch Menu: Today – Quesadilla, Green Beans, Fruit, Milk; March 11 – Chili, Cinnamon Roll, Fruit, Milk; March 12 – Corn Dog, Fries, Jello, Whip Topping, Milk; March 15 – Hot Diggity Dogs, Pork and Beans, Fruit, Milk; March 16 – Chicken Fried Beef, Mashed Potatoes, Brown Gravy, Whole Wheat Bun, Carrots, Fruit, Milk; March 17 – Chicken Nacho, Broccoli, Fruit, Cookie, Milk.
Rigby/Farnsworth Middle School Lunch Menu: Today – Quesadilla or Chicken Strip Basket or Pizza, Black Bean Bonanza, Fries, Fruit, Milk; March 11 – Chicken Nacho or Bacon Burger or Pizza, Salad with Broccoli, Fruit, Milk; March 12 – Chicken Hoagie or Sloppy Joe or Pizza, Mixed Vegetables, Fruit, Milk; March 15 – Crispitos and Cheese Sauce or Tot Casserole or Pizza, Broccoli, Fruit, Cookie, Milk; March 16 – Chicken Fried Beef, Mashed Potatoes, Brown Gravy, Garlic Toast or Pizza, Carrots, Fruit, Milk; March 17 – Hot Diggity Dogs or Chicken Burger or Pizza, Fries, Pork and Beans, Fruit, Milk.
If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208–709–6145.