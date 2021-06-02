GARFIELD — There has been lots of rain in Garfield recently. Along with the rain on May 21, there was also a power outage for several hours. It was reported that the power line along County Line Road was laying on the side of the road. Someone reported that Rocky Mountain Power was working right by the railroad track at the four–way–stop on County Line Road.
The Garfield Book Club is now reading “Ella Minnow Pea” by Mark Dunn for this month. The date of the meeting will be announced later.
Stake Conference for the Rigby South Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints will be held at 10 a.m. June 13. There will also be an adult session at 7 p.m. June 12. The meetings will be held over the internet.
Heidi Freeman from Garfield held their annual end of school shaving cream party May 28. Children and adults in her area were invited to participate.
Barbara and Jerry Rounds recently returned to Garfield after spending the winter months in Arizona. Welcome back.
Supporting Children and Youth: A Broadcast for Parents and Leaders put on by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints will be at 4 p.m. June 6. It can be watched on childrenandyouth.ChurchofJesusChrist.org and the Gospel Library. There is also more information on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.
Farnsworth Middle School eighth graders went on a hike at Menan Butte on May 27.
Jefferson Elementary fourth graders recently participated in an Idaho History program. They also took a field trip to Krupp Scout Hollow for the Mountain Man Rendezvous.
Farnsworth Middle School is having cheer clinics 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. June 3 and 4 at the school. Tryouts are at 10 a.m. June 5. For questions call 208– 352–3330 or email nweekes @sd251.org.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints will reopen 60 temples in June and July for Phase 3. The Idaho Falls and Rexburg temples are on this list. Members in each temple district will be notified via email when they can make online reservations for their temple.
Happy Birthday to: June 2 – Ryann Hunsaker and Wendy Johnson; June 4 – Maren Cook and Heather Anderson; June 5 – Treyson Smith; June 6 – Rich Cory
