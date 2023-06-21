GARFIELD — People in the Garfield area are going camping, taking trips, playing sports, hiking, having family reunions, farming, working in yards/gardens and enjoying the summer weather.
A Garfield Community BBQ was held in the evening on June 15 in the church parking lot (on 3700 East). There were a lot of people who came to eat dinner. Hamburgers and hot dogs were served. People attending also brought salads, baked beans, other side dishes and desserts to share. This was hosted by the Garfield 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
The Garfield 1st Ward Relief Society has an activity at 7 p.m. on June 22 at the church. Bring a service written on a paper/card in a sealed envelope and bring to exchange.
The Garfield 7th Ward Relief Society of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held a “Speed Friend-shipping” activity on June 15. They got to know the ladies in their area and had some fruit for refreshments.
Just Serve Jefferson County announced that the Parks and Recreation Department has reached out asking for assistance with the Fourth of July celebration at the lake. It will be organizing, calling and helping map out the vendors. On the day of the event, they will be keeping track of the vendors and offering assistance to them throughout the day. If you are interested in helping with this, please contact Camille Rigby at 208-390-0364.
The Garfield 2nd Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is hosting a “Neighborhood Summer Party” at 5:30 p.m. on June 30 at the Dahlstroms. There will be a water slide inflatable, music, yard games, food and more. People are asked to bring a side dish or a dessert to share if they are able to do so.
The Rigby 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held a Father and Sons campout on June 9 in the pasture behind the Duncan’s house. Pizza and S’mores were served.
Happy Birthday to: June 24 — Tammy Clements; June 25 — Mary Couch; June 26 — Abigail Armstrong and Christina Richards
If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208 — 709 — 6145 or email at mauretteclark@yahoo.com.
