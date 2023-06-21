GARFIELD — People in the Garfield area are going camping, taking trips, playing sports, hiking, having family reunions, farming, working in yards/gardens and enjoying the summer weather.

A Garfield Community BBQ was held in the evening on June 15 in the church parking lot (on 3700 East). There were a lot of people who came to eat dinner. Hamburgers and hot dogs were served. People attending also brought salads, baked beans, other side dishes and desserts to share. This was hosted by the Garfield 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.


