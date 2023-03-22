GARFIELD — Farnsworth Middle School had a “Family STEM Night” on March 14. There were fun science experiments, robotic activities, One and Done, FDP, Bingo Multiplication Game, Booket, Digits of PI, Logic Puzzles, Blink, Chess/Checkers and more.

Denali Turner, daughter of Heidi and Steve Turner in Garfield, participated in the middle school play “Wishful Thinking.”


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.