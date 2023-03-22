GARFIELD — Farnsworth Middle School had a “Family STEM Night” on March 14. There were fun science experiments, robotic activities, One and Done, FDP, Bingo Multiplication Game, Booket, Digits of PI, Logic Puzzles, Blink, Chess/Checkers and more.
Denali Turner, daughter of Heidi and Steve Turner in Garfield, participated in the middle school play “Wishful Thinking.”
The Rigby South Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held a women’s conference on March 11. All young women and Relief Society sisters were invited. There was a very good turn out. Wanda Poston, the Idaho Falls Temple Matron, was the keynote speaker. There were also classes available to attend. The choices were: “The Light Within: A Focus on Mental Health” by Kynda Roberts, “Recognizing Truth and Light: How to Discern What is True” by Sarah Armstrong, “Light Cleaveth Unto Light: Cultivating Healthy Connections to God, Family and Friends” by Brett Hampton, “Finding Joy in Fulfilling Your Purpose: Being Content with Your Light” by Sara Schofield, “Seeking Light Through Simple, Fun and Spontaneous Family History” by Darla Curtis and Carol Stowell.
Happy Birthday to:March 22 — LaRue Beach; March 25 — Brandy Anderson; March 27 — Heidi Hook; March 29 — Kristina Munns
If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208 — 709 — 6145 or email at mauretteclark@yahoo.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.