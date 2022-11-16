GARFIELD — On Nov. 7 there was a lot of wind in the Garfield area and the power was off for a while. Residents in the Autumn Heights Subdivision reported that some of their outdoor garbage cans got blown around a lot.
•
Rigby High School had a “Saddie Hawkins” dance on Nov. 12.
•
The Rigby High School performance of “Puffs” has been re–scheduled for 7 p.m. on Nov. 29 at the high school.
•
Denali Turner, daughter of Steve and Heidi Turner of Garfield, is performing in the middle school performance of “Aladdin Jr.” Performances are at 7 p.m. Nov 16 and will go until Nov. 18 at the Rigby Middle School.
•
A reminder to the Garfield 1st Ward Relief Society of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints to meet at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 17 at the church. They will be car pooling to the Idaho Falls Temple Visitor’s Center.
•
The Rigby South Stake had a youth stake standards night on Nov. 15. The former Idaho Falls Temple President Batt and his wife Karen were the speakers. Refreshments were also served. Ages 12 – 18 were invited to attend.
•
“The Promise of Christmas,” broadcast stream will begin at 6 pm (MST) on Nov. 25 on broadcast.ChurchofJesusChrist.org and on YouTube. This program will also be available for on–demand viewing after the premier and throughout the Christmas season.
•
The Rigby Family History Center will be closed Nov. 21 – 25.
•
Happy Birthday to: Nov. 16 – Abigail Johnson; Nov. 17 – Hailey March and Beverly Peterson; Nov. 18 – Melynda Gessel; Nov. 20 – Ava Taylor; Nov. 21 – Henry Hardman and Natalie Hunsaker; Nov. 22 – Collins Noel
•
If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208–709–6145 or email at mauretteclark@yahoo.com.
