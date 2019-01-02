GARFIED—The Rigby High School Talent Show was held Dec. 21. Ashley Jenson, from Garfield 1st ward, is one amazing competitor in this contest.
•
One of our Local Women, Shelley Yorkerson, put on an incredible event to help those in need on Dec. 22.
•
We are sorry to learn that Lyle Cook has passed away Dec. 18. He was the Farmer Bishop of Garfield 1st Ward. He was amazing. His funeral was held Dec. 22.
•
Garfield 1st ward had their Christmas party on Dec. 18. There was Santa Clause and a great crowd to enjoy the grand supper. It was a major success. Norma Rounds was Mrs. Clause.
•
Garfield 6th ward went caroling last week. They visited their whole ward.
•
Nina Hawkins had their Christmas family party to celebrate Christmas a little early with the entire family.
•
Singles had their meeting Dec. 17 night at Arlo Coleman’s house.
•
Brigham Young University-Idaho is now out of school.
•
At the Marlow Blanchard home all the children came to enjoy the company of their grandmother. There will be 28 people there for an entire week.
•
This month church meetings will be two hours instead of three.
•
We are sorry to learn about the passing of Gina Guymon Singer. Her funeral service was held Dec. 22 at Eckersell Funeral Home.
•
Norma Rounds and family were visited by Santa Clause Dec. 16. It was a real treat to see how enthused people can get.
•
Garfield 1st Events: Trek Kick-off will be Jan. 15 at the Stake Center Where they will be discussing the upcoming events.Trek Activities will be held Feb. 12 at the Stake Center. Next Trek Activity will be March 12 7:00 and also April 16 7:00 at the Stake Center Please keep these dates and put on the calendar so you will be kept in the loop.
•
The visitor Center was busy this past Christmas season with Mr. Kruegers Christmas and other events that various groups put on for entertainment.
•
The new sister missionaries for our area are Selena Mills of Highland, Utah she is the oldest of 10 children and loves to sing.
•
Amanda Mitchell’s parents and brothers and sisters came to visit from Fort Worth, Texas.
•
Garfield 1st Ward had a wonderful Christmas program. Heidi and Steve Turner and family participated.
•
Norma Rounds is a great-grandmother once again with the birth of a son born to Jacob and Sarah Belloli.
•
Many wonderful events happened during this Christmas season and we are so grateful for all the hard work that goes into making these events successful.
•
Kevin and Natalie Jensen came to visit Norma Rounds and they brought their daughter Jessica.
•
Colleen Elliott was really excited for the holidays because her children brought her a pot of soup for dinner.
•
Lyle Cook passed away recently. He is remembered very well as a great bishop. Our sympathy goes to his wife, Beatrice and his family.
•
The Gessel Family made it home this Christmas. Everybody really enjoyed that.