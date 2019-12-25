GARFIELD — Lova Sievers, a former Garfield resident, died Dec. 13 in Rigby at the Sage Grove Assisted Living facility. Lova was born May 5, 1923. She attended Menan and Rigby schools and graduated from Rigby High School. She and her husband Joseph Sievers lived in Coltman and then Garfield.
•
Congratulations to wrestler Hunter Anderson, son of Josh and Katie Anderson. He finished the junior high season with a conference championship and a season record of 26–1 with 25 pins.
•
The youth of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Garfield First Ward went caroling.
•
Congratulations to Sgt. Bryan Lovell at Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office who was voted Bonneville County employee of the year. Bryan also participated in the Shop with a Cop luncheon at Texas Rhodehouse Dec. 12.
•
Rigby delivered to 54 families for Project Christmas. They dropped off 175 stockings and more than 350 gifts for the children in foster care in the region and gifts for the children with incarcerated parents in the area. Garfield LDS First Ward had a hand in helping, along with others.
•
There will be a “Roaring ‘20s” youth multi-stake dance 9 to 11:30 p.m. Dec. 28 for ages 14 to 18 at Rigby Stake Center, 285 W. 1st N. in Rigby. They will celebrate the coming of 2020 by throwing back to the 1920s.