GARFIELD — The family of Roy and Norma Rounds all met for a family Halloween party and for family home evening Oct. 28. There were games, treats and scary songs. They took a family photo to remember the day. About 50 family members attended the event.
Sondi Maxfield and Wade Laycock from American Fork, Utah, married Oct. 26 in Oakley, Utah. Norma Rounds, Garth and Stephanie Munns, Kevin and Natalie Jenson, Bruce and Lynnette Clark, and Tiffiny and Kolby Jenkins attended from the Garfield area. They had a ceremony and dinner afterward. Everyone blew bubbles after the ceremony.
Arlo and Barbara Coleman went to San Antonio. They visited Arlo’s granddaughter. They drove down with Barbara’s daughter Diana Grover. Along with visiting family, they traveled to different places including the Alamo. They left Oct. 23 and were gone for a week.
Julie Somers had surgery on her eye and is recovering quickly.
Savannah Burton, Sarah Reese, Kyla Madsen and Brooklyn Archibald made a trip to Lagoon’s Frightmares in Utah Oct. 26 to finish off the season.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Garfield First Ward had their chili cook-off and the ward trunk-or-treat Halloween evening. Everyone had the chance to enjoy the food and the children to enjoy the halloween treats.
Garfield LDS First Ward Relief Society Craft Night will be held at 7 p.m. Nov. 14 in the Garfield Church gymnasium. Attendees will be making a craft and enjoying pie. There will be two options for the craft — one for no cost or one for a small fee. Each person will have time for one craft. The table in the Garfield First Ward foyer will have examples and order forms. Further details are on the ward Facebook page. Orders will be due Nov. 10. There will be a children’s class provided.
Mia Bariantos was baptized as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints last weekend.
Scott Schley returned home from his mission in San Jose, Calif.
The Rigby LDS 17th Ward had a ward carnival. All the children dressed up for Halloween to play games.
There was a primary program Oct. 27 for the Spanish Ward. Children in the ward sang at the program.
Rigby LDS South Stake Young Women’s Leadership Meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 13 in the Stake Center Relief Society Room. This is a leadership training for all the adult leaders in Young Women’s (Presidency, Advisors, and Secretaries). Those wishing to attend should read through and bring a copy of Bonnie H. Cordon’s talk “Beloved Daughters” from General Conference.
Rigby LDS South Stake held a multi-stake youth dance Oct. 26. Prizes were given to the best “Cowboy vs. Aliens” costumes. Food was provided.
The Boy Scouts had a great turn-out on their annual food drive. Community members provided numerous donations.
The Grand Teton Council Boy Scouts of America is holding its annual holiday auction. The auction will be Nov. 15 at the Scout Office in Idaho Falls. Silent auction starts at 5 p.m. and will be followed by dinner. The live auction will be held after dinner. Hundreds of items are up for bid and winning bids support local scouts. Visit www.tetonscouts.org for information on the Grand Teton Council.