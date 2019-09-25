GARFIELD — Brent and RoseAnn Stout and Alan and Pat Smith along with Rigby High School students put together a “JustServe” float for the Homecoming Parade. There were about 30 students that helped. Norma Rounds rode on the float during the parade. She is a good example of doing service in our community over the years. The message they wanted to get across about the JustServe program was “Be the Good” — Build Self Esteem, Improve Feelings of Hope and Gratitude and Rise Above Differences As We Work Together to Help Our Community. Visit www.justserve.org for ongoing service projects.
•
Gayla Rounds, Norma Rounds’s daughter-in-law, came to visit Norma from Utah. Gayla brought her two daughters, Michelle Brundy and Stephanie Wallis.
•
Jessika Jenson, daughter of Kevin and Natalie Jenson, came to visit from Utah for the weekend Sept. 13 through 15. She took a break from school and work to visit with her family. The family went motorcycle riding up at Fall Creek and the St. Anthony Sand Dunes. They also hiked Menan Butte and shot guns. Jessika will be heading to California Sept. 20 to 22 to unveil her new 2020 snow goggles through Blenders Eyewear. Kevin and Natalie Jenson’s daughter Ashley hiked the middle Teton with friends. They didn’t get to summit due to ice and rock slides. Ashley will go on another backpack trip Sept. 20 to 22 in Yellowstone National Park. She and her friends got a permit to hike and backpack in the park. They will be hiking to the Mr. Bubbles Hot Springs where they will be enjoying the warm water since the weather will be colder.
•
Garfield First Ward Young Women had a combined “Hunger Games” activity for mutual Sept. 17. They started out by picking a District and dressing their chosen “Tribute” up in a way that represented the district’s export. Then, they spread out balloons with papers in them that had “night shade” or “mockingjay” in them. They had to choose a balloon and pop it. Those with night shade papers had to “die” a dramatic death. Those who got mockingjays lived. Then the mockingjay people had to “fight to the death” by knocking a tennis ball off of the other’s spoons while not having theirs fall off. In the next few weeks, the Laurel class will be learning a little about photography and practicing what they learned during a photo shoot. They will also be learning how to make egg rolls and sushi with the priests.
•
Garfield First Ward Young Men held a chess tournament for their weekly activity Sept. 17.
•
Idaho Falls Temple Date for the Garfield First Ward will be Sept. 27. Meet at the Garfield church at 8:50 a.m. to carpool for the 10 a.m. session.
•
The Relief Society for Garfield First Ward will be having a “General Conference Round Table” 7 to 8 p.m. Oct. 10. Relief Society members will discuss four of their favorite talks from the October 2019 General Conference. Talks to be discussed will be made available by Oct. 7 on the Garfield First Facebook group page.
•
Garfield First Ward Fast and Testimony Meeting and Children and Youth introduction meeting will be Sept. 29.
•
General Conference will be held Oct. 5 and 6 and Stake Conference will be Oct. 12 and 13.
•
Grand Teton Council for Boys Scouts of American Merit Badge Pow Wow will be Sept. 28 and Oct. 12. The merit badge program is one of Boy Scouting’s basic character-developing tools. See www.tetonscouts.org for more information.